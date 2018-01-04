Barre, Vt. – Thunder Road officials announced today that both the Pro All Star Series (PASS) Super Late Models and the North East Mini Stock Tour (NEMST) have been added to the 56th Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend presented by Northfield Savings Bank in 2018. The two series will be part of a special “Milk Bowl Friday” event to be held on Friday, September 28.

It will be the second PASS North visit of the 2018 season to the Barre high banks, joining the Memorial Day Classic event that has been on the PASS calendar since 2015. For NEMST, they will make the trip to Thunder Road for the second time in their history and the first since 2013.

Milk Bowl Friday will be a one-day event for both series, with the PASS Super Late Models running a 150-lap main event and NEMST scheduled for a 50-lap feature. The V8 Street Stock Showdown Series and Thunder Road’s Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors will round out the card. Post time is set for 6:00 pm.

“We’re really excited about adding a third day of competition to Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend, and we’re looking forward to having the PASS Super Late Models and the North East Mini Stock Tour be a part of it,” Thunder Road co-owner Cris Michaud. “The Vermont Milk Bowl has always been the biggest weekend on the Thunder Road calendar. By adding two of the top touring series in the region, along with the Street Stock Showdown Series, we hope to make it one of the biggest weekends on the Northeast motorsports calendar as well.”

The addition of Milk Bowl Friday makes the 56th Vermont Milk Bowl a true three-day event, with Booth Bros./H.P. Hood Milk Bowl Qualifying Day on Saturday, September 29 and the Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank on Sunday, September 30. The Thunder Road Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and New England Dwarf Cars will be on the card for Saturday and Sunday.

Sources: Michael R. Stridsberg/Thunder Road Speedbowl PR

Alan Ward photo