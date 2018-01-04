Los Angeles, CA (January 4, 2018) – Red Bull Global Rallycross today unveiled its 2018 series schedule, featuring 12 rounds, eight events, and the series’ long-awaited return to Europe. The 2018 Red Bull Global Rallycross season will feature three distinct classes of racing, with Polaris RZR side-by-side competition joining the Supercar and GRC Lites championships.

Top drivers expected to compete in the international championship include three-time defending Supercar champion and ex-Formula 1 star Scott Speed, rallycross and drifting champion Tanner Foust, NASCAR veteran and 2017 Fan Favorite Driver of the Year Steve Arpin, World Rally Championship veteran Chris Atkinson, and many others.

“This year’s strong slate of fan-favorite domestic stops, coupled with a return to Europe to wrap up the 2018 championship, guarantee an off-the-charts season,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “Add into the mix the launch of our new Polaris RZR side-by-side class, there is no doubt GRC continues to expand the rallycrosslandscape!”

Further information on the 2018 Red Bull Global Rallycross season, including race venue, ticket sales information, television and digital broadcast information, and drivers, will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to RedBullGRC.com and Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @GRCseries for more announcements and updates.

The 2018 Red Bull Global Rallycross championship schedule is as follows:

Round 1: Louisville, KY (May 19-20)

Rounds 2-3: To be announced (June 9-10)*

Round 4: New Orleans, LA (June 23-24)

Round 5: Los Angeles, CA (July 7-8)

Rounds 6-7: Indianapolis, IN (August 11-12)*

Rounds 8-9: Atlantic City, NJ (August 25-26)*

Round 10: Seattle, WA (September 15-16)

Rounds 11-12: Europe (October 27-28)*

*indicates doubleheader

About Red Bull Global Rallycross

Created to produce the most exciting action in all of motorsport, Red Bull GlobalRallycross combines the best elements of stage rally, off-road and circuit racing in a fan-friendly environment. International superstars battle wheel-to-wheel over dirt, gravel, and the series’ signature 70-foot jump behind the wheel of 600 horsepower Supercars. Events also include the existing developmental GRC Lites class, the Polaris RZR® side-by-side category and the addition of electric vehicles to the series in 2019. For more information visit www.RedBullGlobalRallycross. com.

