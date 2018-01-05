The 2018 MSA Schedule is now posted online. 2018 will see the MSA return to run weekly at PDTR with specials again at Dodge County, Angell Park, and Spring Lake Speedway. The board is still working on a few other possible shows, stay tuned for those announcements.

Also, There will be NO January membership meeting originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan 14th. Please keep an eye on the website for any important news before the February 11th meeting.

The 2nd Annual Bowling Fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday, April 8, 2018. More information will be posted soon, but mark your calendars now for a FUN time.

Sources: MSASprints.com

April 8 Sunday ***2nd Annual MSA Bowling Fundraiser*** ***More info to come soon***

April 28 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

May 5 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

May 12 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

May 19 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds w/All Star & IRA

May 26 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

June 2 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

June 3 Sunday Angell Park Speedway

June 9 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

June 16 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds w/IRA

June 22 Friday Spring Lake Speedway – Unity, WI

June 23 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

June 30 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

July 6 Friday Dodge County Fairgrounds w/IRA

July 7 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

July 14 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

July 21 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds w/IRA

July 28 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

August 4 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

August 11 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

August 12 Sunday Angell Park Speedway

August 18 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

August 24 Friday Dodge County Fairgrounds w/IRA

August 25 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

August 31 Friday *** TBA ***

September 1 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds – Fair Special w/IRA

September 8 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

September 15 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds

***Rain Date only for PDTR Sept 8th***

September 29 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds w/IRA

November 10 Saturday Awards Banquet – The Columbian, West Bend WI