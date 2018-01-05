The 2018 MSA Schedule is now posted online. 2018 will see the MSA return to run weekly at PDTR with specials again at Dodge County, Angell Park, and Spring Lake Speedway. The board is still working on a few other possible shows, stay tuned for those announcements.
Also, There will be NO January membership meeting originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan 14th. Please keep an eye on the website for any important news before the February 11th meeting.
The 2nd Annual Bowling Fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday, April 8, 2018. More information will be posted soon, but mark your calendars now for a FUN time.
April 8 Sunday ***2nd Annual MSA Bowling Fundraiser*** ***More info to come soon***
April 28 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
May 5 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
May 12 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
May 19 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds w/All Star & IRA
May 26 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
June 2 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
June 3 Sunday Angell Park Speedway
June 9 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
June 16 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds w/IRA
June 22 Friday Spring Lake Speedway – Unity, WI
June 23 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
June 30 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
July 6 Friday Dodge County Fairgrounds w/IRA
July 7 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
July 14 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
July 21 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds w/IRA
July 28 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
August 4 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
August 11 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
August 12 Sunday Angell Park Speedway
August 18 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
August 24 Friday Dodge County Fairgrounds w/IRA
August 25 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
August 31 Friday *** TBA ***
September 1 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds – Fair Special w/IRA
September 8 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
September 15 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds
***Rain Date only for PDTR Sept 8th***
September 29 Saturday Sheboygan Co. Fairgrounds w/IRA
November 10 Saturday Awards Banquet – The Columbian, West Bend WI