TULSA, Okla. (January 5, 2018) The 2018 season for the ASCS Mid-South Region is just around the corner, and a lineup of 17 events has been released across Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

New to the ASCS Mid-South lineup in 2018, Tennessee National Raceway in Hohenwald, Tenn. will kick things off on April 7 with the following week seeing the ASCS Mid-South Region replacing the former Southern Outlaw Sprints at Mississippi’s Jackson Motor Speedway for King of the Wings III with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region on Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14 .