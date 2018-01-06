-Oxford Plains Speedway to Host 6 Events including the 45th Annual Oxford 250, Paying $25,000 to Win on Sunday, August 26

-PASS 300 at Beech Ridge Joins Icebreaker at Thompson and Oxford Plains Opener Again in April

-PASS Adds Dates at Thunder Road, Petty, and Speedway 51

NAPLES, ME (January 6) – Coinciding with the series banquet tonight, Pro All Stars Series (PASS) officials announced the release of the 2018 schedule for the PASS North Super Late Models. The Northeast’s top short trackers will once again compete at some of the best speedways in New England and Canada, highlighted by the 45thAnnual Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway on the final weekend of August. The season will begin for the third straight year at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Connecticut as part of the Icebreaker weekend on April 7-8. PASS will return to Canada in 2018 with a first-ever trip to New Brunswick’s Petty International Raceway in June. The PASS North Super Late Models will compete on 10 different speedways in 4 states and Canada in 2018.

“We believe this is another really great schedule for the PASS North Super Late Models,” said PASS President Tom Mayberry. “This year we will celebrate our 18thyear of sanctioning races throughout the United States and Canada and we’re glad to begin new partnerships, while continuing to build on old ones. The Oxford 250 has found a home with its August date and has solidified its place as one of short track racing’s biggest events and we’re glad to continue that tradition in 2018.”

The 45th Annual Oxford 250 will continue as one of the crown jewel events in short track racing with racers from all across North America set to compete for $25,000 to win, plus guaranteed lap leader money on August 24-26. The 250 will again cap off a full weekend of short track racing action on the famed Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine’s biggest sporting event of the year. Last year, Curtis Gerry took home over $30,000 in his first ever win in the 250.

A final tune-up to the Oxford 250 will take place on Sunday, July 29 at Oxford Plains Speedway. In addition, Oxford Plains Speedway will once again host the PASS North Super Late Models on Sunday, April 15, and Sunday, May 20 and will crown the PASS North titlist with the season finale on Saturday, October 13.

Following a successful debut in 2016, PASS will again sanction a special Independence Day weekend show at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, July 1. This event will be a non-points event, featuring PASS “non-winners.” The winner will be given a guaranteed starting spot for the 45th Annual Oxford 250.

In 2018, PASS North returns to Canada debuting at Petty International Raceway in New Brunswick on Saturday, June 2. PASS North will also be returning to Speedway 51 in Groveton, NH on Saturday, August 11 for the first time since Trevor Sanborn took the checkered flag there in 2010.

Maine’s Beech Ridge Motor Speedway will host the PASS North Super Late Models three times in 2018, featuring the PASS 300 on Saturday, April 28, followed by events on Saturday, July 7, and on Saturday, September 22.

Speedway 95 in Hermon, ME returns to the PASS North schedule for a fifth consecutive year with a 150 lap event slated for Sunday, June 17.

PASS will make its first of four trips in 2018 to the state of New Hampshire on Saturday, May 5 at Star Speedway. PASS will make its only stop of the year at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, September 15. The series will also be in the Granite State on Friday, August 3 for an event at Lee USA Speedway.

The Super Late Models of PASS will compete again at Thunder Road International Speedbowl in Vermont, but for the first time ever, will have two races there. The PASS North Super Late Models will race for 150 laps, joined by the Thunder Road Late Models, for the Mekkelsen Memorial Day Classic 100 on Sunday, May 27. Then, the night before the 56th Annual Milk Bowl at Thunder Road, PASS North will return for a 150 lap race on Friday, September 28.

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway and PASS South’s Easter Bunny 150 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway. For technical information concerning all PASS divisions please send questions to passracing@roadrunner.com. For media or marketing questions, please contact Alan Dietz at 704-231-2039 oralandietzpass@live.com. Please visit ProAllStarsSeries.com for more information. And, don’t forget to “Like” the Pro All Stars Series on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @PASSSLM14 to keep up with breaking news as it happens.

2018 PASS North Super Late Model Schedule

April 8 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Thompson, CT

April 15 Oxford Plains Speedway Oxford, ME

April 28 Beech Ridge Motor Speedway Scarborough, ME

May 5 Star Speedway Epping, NH

May 20 Oxford Plains Speedway Oxford, ME

May 27 Thunder Road International Speedbowl Barre, VT

June 2 Petty International Raceway River Glade, NB

June 17 Speedway 95 Hermon, ME

*July 1 Oxford Plains Speedway (non-points, non-winners) Oxford, ME

July 3 Possible TBD, Will Be Announced By 2/1/18

July 7 Beech Ridge Motor Speedway Scarborough, ME

July 29 Oxford Plains Speedway Oxford, ME

August 3 Lee USA Speedway Lee, NH

August 11 Speedway 51 Groveton, NH

August 24 – 26 45th Annual Oxford 250 Oxford, ME

September 15 White Mountain Motorsports Park N Woodstock, NH

September 22 Beech Ridge Motor Speedway Scarborough, ME

September 28 Thunder Road International Speedbowl Barre, VT

October 13 Oxford Plains Speedway Oxford, ME

Sources: Alan Dietz/PASS PR