TULSA, Okla. (January 6, 2018) With a top prize of $6,363.63 up for grabs, the 10th annual Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions (VIROC) will take place on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 as part of the opening night’s run of events at the 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire.

Over the course of nine VIROC dashes, five drivers have topped the 20 lap event. Sammy Swindell has earned the most VIROC wins with five in 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2015. In 2017, Kyle Larson picked up his second triumph. Both will be on track in Tuesday’s showdown.

Comprised of drivers who have won the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, owner champions picks, reigning National Midget Driver of the Year, or past VIROC winners the list of drivers who made the cut for this year’s 20 lap showdown numbers 18.

Making the VIROC a bit of a brotherly rivalry, Rusty and Keith Kunz will each be well represented with some of the event’s top talents behind the wheel. For Rusty, who earned his Golden Drillers as an owner in 2014, 1996, and 1994, the choice of driver goes to Thomas Meseraull who made his first VIROC appearance in 2017 with a fifth-place finish. For bother Keith, the total number of KKM drivers will number four. Including the aforementioned Kyle Larson, the rundown also includes 2016 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire winner, Rico Abreu as well as defending champion, Christopher Bell. With both drivers punching their ticket with their wins, the choice for Kunz as a six-time owner champion is Indiana’s Spencer Bayston, who will be making his first VIROC appearance.

Winning the VIROC in 2010, Brad Loyet will make his ninth appearance. Arizona’s Jerry Coons, Jr. will represent Wilke-Pak Motorsports. To date, Coons has been in five VIROC events with a best finish of fifth in 2013. With a pair of Golden Drillers in his collection, Cory Kruseman is in the mix along with Tracey Hines, who won in 2005 for Wilke-Pak.

Landing behind the wheel of the Kevin Swindell Motorsports No. 39, New Zealand’s Michal Pickens will make his first VIROC appearance.

Winning the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire in 2006, Late Model ace Tim McCreadie will again wheel for Andy Bondio with Andy’s owner champion status landing Danny Stratton in his third VIROC.

Using his 2016 VIROC win as his ticket to the show, Tanner Thorson also earned a seat at the table by winning the 2017 National Midget Driver of the Year. Driving for Dooling-Hayward Motorsports, the team will have their second car in action with Joe Dooling’s choice of Brad Sweet. Dooling, of course, was the co-owner during Bryan Clauson’s 2014 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire win.

Returning to Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire competition in 2018, Washington’s Kasey Kahne earns a spot with Zarounian credential. The driver known as “The Demon” will see his eighth VIROC appearance. Winning the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire in 2006, Damion’s best finish in the VIROC came in 2014 with a runner-up to Kyle Larson.

Rounding out the list is Chad Boat. The son of 1997 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, Billy Boat, the John Lawson name remains for the Boat family and will be cashed in for Chad’s admission to race.

The VIROC lineup will be set by draw following Tuesday’s Warren CAT Qualifying Night Heat Races at the infield stage. The 10th edition of the VIROC will be run just prior to the evening’s B-Features.

The complete list of drivers is as follows:

01 Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, CA)

1 Sammy Swindell (Germantown, TN)

1R Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, CA)

05 Brad Loyet (Sunset Hills, MO)

5 Jerry Coons, Jr. (Tucson, AZ)

21K Cory Kruseman (Ventura, CA)

24 Tracy Hines (Wilkinson, IN)

39 Michael Pickens (Auckland, NZ)

47 Danny Stratton (Riverside, CA)

47X Tim McCreadie (Watertown, NY)

63 Tanner Thorson (Minden, NV)

63D Brad Sweet (Grass Valley, CA)

67Z Kasey Kahne (Enumclaw, WA)

71G Damion Gardner (Concord, CA)

71W Christopher Bell (Norman, OK)

84X Chad Boat (Phoenix, AZ)

97 Rico Abreu (Rutherford, CA)

97K Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, IN)

The 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 9-13, 2018 at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Entry List with sponsor information can be found at http://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx

Teams do need to note that the upcoming Chili Bowl will enforce a Muffler rule that will not allow inserts. All cars must run a Muffler. An update in the wording of the appearance rules states that the car’s number and letter combination must be legible from the scorers stand. While the races are scored electronically, the races are also hand-scored. Tire samples will also be taken at random.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com

Quick Notes:

What: 32nd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 9-13, 2018

Where: River Spirit Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Entry Information:

Late Entry ($200): December 15, 2017 – January 12, 2018

Entry Blank: http://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453

Return Entries Via:

Entries will not be accepted via Social Media.

Nightly Sponsors:

Tuesday, January 9 – Warren CAT Qualifying Night plus 9th annual VIROC

Wednesday, January 10 – Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night

Thursday, January 11 – John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

Friday, January 12 – Vacuworx Global Qualifying Night

Saturday, January 13 – Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Dates and Times:

Sunday, January 7, 2018

Move-In………………………………………… 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………… … 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Monday, January 8, 2018

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open………………………….. 8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens………………………………….. 8:00 am

Practice…………………………………………………… 9:00 am

Multi day Pit Pass $245.00~ Single day $30.00

Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Building Opens…………………………………………… 9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens………………………………….. 11:00 am

Hot Laps…………………………………………………… 4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $220.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Building Opens…………………………………………… 9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens………………………………….. 11:00 am

Hot Laps…………………………………………………… 4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $180.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Thursday, January 11, 2018

Building Opens…………………………………………… 9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens………………………………….. 11:00 am

Hot Laps…………………………………………………… 4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $140.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Friday, January 12, 2018

Building Opens/Trade Show ………………………….. 9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ……………………………….. 9:00 am

Auction ……………………………………………………….. 12:00pm

Hot Laps…………………………………………………… 4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi days Pit Pass $100.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Saturday, January 13, 2018

Building Opens/Trade Show ………………………….. 8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ………………………………… 8:00 am

Feature Races……………………………………………10:00 am

Opening Ceremonies………………………………………….. 6:00 pm

Single Day Pass – $60

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday ), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777 . The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com . General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com

Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com . For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com

For more information on the Chili Bowl log onto http://www.chilibowl.com or call 918-838-3777

Past VIROC Finishes:

VIROC IX: Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions 2017

71K Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA 97 Rico Abreu, Rutherford, CA 6K Dave Darland, Lincoln, IN 47X Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY 1R Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, CA 71 Christopher Bell, Norman, OK 76M Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK 84X Chad Boat, Phoenix, AZ 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA 21 Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK 67 Tanner Thorson, Minden, NV 5 Jerry Coons Jr, Tucson, AZ 47 Danny Stratton, Reading, PA 71G Damion Gardner, Concord, CA 24 Tracy Hines, Wilkinson, IN 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN 5 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO 1ST J.J. Yeley, Charlotte, NC 15 Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND 22H John Heydenreich, Bloomsburg, PA

VIROC VIII: Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions 2016

67 Tanner Thorson, Minden, NV 71K Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA 24 Tracy Hines, Wilkinson, IN 63 Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN 71 Christopher Bell, Norman, OK 15X Chad Boat, Phoenix, AZ 6K Dave Darland, Lincoln, IN 67Z Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA 47 Danny Stratton, Riverside, CA 47X Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY 5 Jerry Coons, Jr., Tucson, AZ 97 Rico Abreu, Rutherford, CA 1ST J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, AZ 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA 4 Damion Gardner, Concord, NC 05 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO 22H John Heydenreich, Bloomsburg, PA 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN 39S Kevin Thomas, Jr., Cullman, AL

VIROC VII: Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions 2015

1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN 63 Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA 71 Christopher Bell, Norman, OK 71K Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA 39 Kevin Swindell, Germantown, TN 97 Rico Abreu, Rutherford, CA 24 Tracy Hines, Wilkinson, IN 71L Damion Gardner, Concord, CA 5 Jerry Coons Jr, Tucson, AZ 47X Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY 6K Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Olive Branch, MS 5 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO 1ST J.J. Yeley, Charlotte, NC 15X Chad Boat, Phoenix, AZ 22 John Heydenreich, Bloomsburg, PA

VIROC VI: Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions 2014

71K Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA 47 Damion Gardner, Concord, CA 97 Christopher Bell, Norman, OK 5 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO 24 Tracy Hines, Wilkinson, IN 5 Jerry Coons Jr, Tucson, AZ 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA 71 Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA 63 Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN 39 Kevin Swindell, Germantown, TN 1ST J.J. Yeley, Charlotte, NC 15X Chad Boat, Phoenix, AZ 47X Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY 4AU Mathew Smith, Brandy Hill, NSW

VIROC V: Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions 2013

39 Kevin Swindell, Germantown, TN 1ST J.J. Yeley, Charlotte, NC 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN 15X Chad Boat, Phoenix, AZ 63 Jerry Coons Jr, Tucson, AZ 47X Tim McCreadie Watertown, 71 Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA 24 Tracy Hines, Wilkinson, IN 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA 05 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO 67X Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA 47 Damion Gardner, Concord, CA 56P Jason Leffler, Long Beach, CA 5 Cole Whitt, Alpine, CA 14 Tony Stewart, Columbus, IN

VIROC IV: Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions 2012

1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN 39 Kevin Swindell, Germantown, TN 24 Tracy Hines, Greenfield, IN 05G Damion Gardner, Concord, CA 67Z Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, IN 39C Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN 14 Tony Stewart, Columbus, IN 05 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills MO 67 Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA Brad Mosen, Auckland, NZ 5 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK 71 Jason Leffler, Long Beach, CA 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA DNS – 39i Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Olive Branch, MS

VIROC III: Vacuworx Invitational of Champions 2011

1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN 4X Dave Darland, Lincoln, IN 91X Jason Leffler, Long Beach, CA 1J J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, AZ Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN 24 Tracy Hines, Wilkinson, IN 05 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO 39M Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA 71 Cole Whitt, Alpine, CA 05G Damion Gardner, Concord, CA 39 Kevin Swindell, Germantown, TN 15M Jay Drake, Val Verde, CA 35 Johnny Heydenreich, Indianapolis, IN 47X Garrett Hansen, Manhattan Beach, CA 15H Scott Hatton, Roscoe, IL

VIROC II: Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions 2010

05 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO 17B Brad Kuhn, Avon, IN 71K Jay Drake, Val Verde, CA 71 Cole Whitt, Alpine, CA 47 Garrett Hansen, Manhattan Beach, CA 15H Scott Hatton, Roscoe, IL 91X Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA 57B Johnny Heydenreich, Indianapolis, IN 1AU Gary Taylor, Snohomish, WA 44D Damion Gardner, Concord, CA 39B Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN 11W Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY 40 Jason Leffler, Long Beach, CA 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN 11 Tracy Hines, New Castle, IN

VIROC I: Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions 2009