Close to 100 people were at the Groton Elks Club on Saturday night for the inaugural 2018 Vault Productions Winter Party. The event was highlighted by the details announced for the collaboration this upcoming race season between Sid DiMaggio of sidsview.com and Sean Foster of shorttrackracer.com – two of the more popular racing websites in the northeast.

DiMaggio opened up by confirming the two will co-host a weekly studio show entitled “Short Track View” which will be filmed at a newly designed Vault Productions headquarters studio and will contain elements from the racing scene throughout southern New England – most notably the four asphalt short tracks in the region: Stafford Motor Speedway, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, The New London-Waterford Speedbowl and Seekonk Speedway.

The show will open each week with the two discussing the week’s hot topics. Each show will also feature a News Update segment by the third on-air personality, Kristen Pressel. DiMaggio, Foster & Pressel will be the creative force collectively behind the project.

Foster added that there will be weekly segments including DiMaggio’s ‘This Week in History’ and Foster’s ‘National Scene’, plus a rotating variety of additional segments filmed in studio, at the race tracks or on location.

The trio will have a solid production team behind them, including Max Collins, who created shortrackracer.com with Foster, as well as DiMaggio’s Vault Productions crew of Jesse Gleason, Brent Gleason and Phil Jacques. Nicholas Teto of YankeeRacer.com will also contribute as a camera op at several race tracks.

“I’m excited for this new project. Sean and I have always had a great relationship. We usually are laughing a lot when we’re together and Kristen will be a great asset both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.” DiMaggio said. “It’s an ambitious project but I’m pretty confident we’ll be producing something for the racing community unlike anything else they’ve seen before. It won’t be like a radio show or a podcast and it’ll be different than our individual Sid’s View or Short Track Racer videos. Without a doubt race fans will be entertained and hopefully continue to tune in on a weekly basis.”

The debut episode has no set date yet, but the team confirmed it would be sometime between early April and early May. Shows will be available on their website shorttrackview.com and can also be found on Facebook, Twitter , nd Instagram with the handle @ShortTrackView.

Marketing partners already confirmed include Honest John’s Used Cars of North Branford, ServPro of Norwich and Waddell Communications. There are several sponsorship packages available. Interested parties should contact Sean Foster (860.803.2943) or Kristen Pressel (860.933.1866) or email info@shorttrackview.com for more details on pricing & availability.

Sources: Sid DiMaggio/Vault Productions PR