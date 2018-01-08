MOORESVILLE, NC (Jan. 8, 2018) – One year ago, a newcomer to ARCA racing turned the head of every observer during the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Virginia native Quin Houff came to the WorldCenter of Racing and dominated a large portion of the 200-mile contest which kicks off Speedweeks.

An accident not of his doing wiped out Quin’s chance to win in2017 and left him yearning for a chance to do it again. This February, he will return to the seat of a Mason Mitchell Motorsports Chevrolet at Daytona for the second consecutive year, attempting to replicate his performance from one year ago where he led over a quarter of the event.

Last year’s Daytona run set the stage for Houff to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Precision Performance Motorsports for a handful of races, making his debut at Bristol Motor Speedway where he once again impressed industry experts with stout qualifying and race runs.

“I’m very excited to get back to Daytona with Mason MitchellMotorsports,” said the 20-year old Houff. “Last year, we had a great showing and look forward to having the opportunity to go back this year and try toclose the deal. Anytime I get in a racecar it’s a blessing, so to haveopportunities this year with Mason is something to be very thankful for.”

At PPM, Houff met crew chief Mark Setzer who guided himthrough his first year in the country’s second most popular form ofmotorsports. With PPM ceasingoperations, Setzer found a new home at Mason Mitchell Motorsports. Given theirpast successes, both parties were thrilled to be given the opportunity to racetogether again.

“I am super excited to go learn more tracks and work on myexperience at bigger tracks, and having Mark move over to MMM will only makethe transition and learning curve that much easier because of our previousraces together,” Quin commented. “I believe 100% in Mason, Mark and all of MMM.I look forward to working with them this season and can’t wait to have thechance to bring home wins for them.”

Setzer echoed Houff’s sentiments.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity with MMM, a proven,championship-winning team that wins races every year,” Setzer remarked. “I’mlooking to do just that with Quin Houff as he makes his return to MMM for asecond time at Daytona. I had the chance to work with Quin during some Xfinityraces last year and now look forward to building upon that success.”

Houff will make at least three additional starts with MasonMitchell Motorsports in 2018 including Charlotte, Michigan and the second Pocono race.

For team owner Mason Mitchell, this gives him yet anotherpotent driver behind the wheel of his team’s Chevrolets. Providing a place foryoung talent to stay fresh while their careers are growing was also part of thereason he transitioned into an ownership role in the ARCA Racing Series afterearning a driving title of his own in 2014.

”We really liked working with Quin last year and were happyto see his success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” team owner Mitchell said.“With Quin’s Xfinity team shutting down, he was looking for opportunities tocontinue to race and to do so competitively. We’re happy to give him the chanceto continue to compete at a high level while waiting for other opportunities todevelop in his career. I’m confident we will have good results and continue toshowcase Quin’s talent for other owners who may be interested in racing withhim at the higher levels.”

Sources: Performance Marketing Group