Stafford Springs, CT — In recent years the racing in Stafford’s SK Modified® division has been second to none, with weekly excitement and jaw-dropping finishes. The 2018 season promises to be much of the same with a driver roster full of young talent and crafty veterans. New for the 2018 season, Starrett Tools has signed on as a contingency partner for the entire season, awarding a $150 bonus each week to the winner of each SK Modified® feature.

“All of us here at Starrett are looking forward to supporting the SK Modified® division at Stafford,” explained Jim Taylor, VP, L.S. Starrett Co. “The SK Modified® division has been thrilling fans with excellent racing the last few seasons and we are excited to partner with Stafford to bring a weekly bonus for the winner.”

The Athol, Massachusetts based Starrett Tools has shown that they are committed to Modified racing in the Northeast. Last month Starrett announced title sponsorship of the August 3rd NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Starrett 150 at Stafford as well as the continued backing of Whelen Modified Tour drivers Matthew Swanson, Timmy Solomito, and Jimmy Blewett.

“We are really honored that Jim and the whole Starrett team have joined our weekly contingency program,” explained Stafford General Manager Mark Arute. “As we always stress, weekly racing is our focus and supporters like Starrett make that possible. With another $150 weekly bonus to the SK Modified® division, the SK purse continues to grow. All of us at Stafford want to thank Starrett for their investment in the program.”

The 2017 SK Modified® season was one to remember. In a classic young gun versus veteran story, two-time Stafford SK Champion Keith Rocco edged former SK Light competitor Chase Dowling for the 2017 track championship in a battle that came down to the final race of the season. Both drivers are set to return in 2018 to chase the track championship

“Starrett Tools is definitely making a name in local auto racing from the Whelen Modified Tour down to Stafford Speedway,” said 2017 SK Modified® track champion Keith Rocco. “It’s great to have a big name company like Starrett coming on board to help support the SK Modified® division. I know $150 might not seem like a lot of money, but if you win 5 races, that adds up in a hurry and it’s a big help for teams.”

Founded in 1880, Athol, Massachusetts based Starrett Tools has set the standard for fine precision tools for over 138 years. Starrett Tools is best known for their wide product line of precision measuring tools, levels, electronic gages, dial indicators, gage blocks, and custom engineered products. For more information about Starrett Tools, please visit them online at www.starrett.com.

The 2018 season gets underway at the 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler April 28th and 29th. Tickets for the “Greatest Race in the History of Spring” are on sale now at the Speedway Box Office. Tickets are priced at $40.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $42.00 for all ages. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax. Discount tickets will be available in March at participating NAPA Auto Parts Stores.

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR