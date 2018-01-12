Multi-Time Modified Champion Willy Decker Behind The Wheel

January 9, 2018 (Canajoharie, NY) – There isn’t a single race fan that doesn’t know about Albany-Saratoga Speedway nestled in Malta New York. It’s home to some of the toughest Capital District dirt racers, Super DIRTcar Series All-Stars, and Hall Of Fame drivers. In 2018 Willy Decker will bring his brand new Dodson Construction Big Block Modified team to the great race place.

Rich Dodson is well known in the Capital District for his avid support of dirt track racing and his winning race team that began back in 2007. As a car owner, he’s earned wins, awards, and championships. With both his drivers from last season moving on to pursue their own programs, team green turned to former Utica Rome Modified track champion Willy Decker to fill the seat.

Decker had been helping RDR with setups which resulted in feature wins and improved finishes. He’s no stranger to victory lane himself and drove one of Dodson’s 602 Crate powered cars to end last season. Now Dodson and Decker will team up, move up, and chase the dream at Albany Saratoga Speedway in Big Block Modified competition.

RDR turned to fellow car owner Jake Spraker, who has his own newly formed Modified team with Sportsman superstar Rocky Warner at the wheel, and inquired about a power plant. A short time later Dodson’s team green obtained a Kevlar power plant to put between the frame rails of the brand new 2018 Bicknell Racing Chassis.

“It’s something we’ve thought about doing for a long time, so when the opportunity presented itself we asked Willy if he’d like to drive a Big Block for us and he was happy to come aboard,” said Rich Dodson.

Dodson and his fiancée Donna Marie are excited to have a chance to upgrade their program, move up, and insert a proven winner to the drivers seat for team green.

“We’re really excited to have Willy at the wheel. Right now we’re focused on getting everything ready to run at Albany Saratoga and put forth a good running piece we can compete with at the next level,” said Dodson.

Willy Decker echoed those sentiments, as well explained how he fell in love with the great race place after his very first visit to the Malta, NY facility.

“Ever since I went to Albany-Saratoga to help those guys (RDR) I fell in love with the place,” said Decker. “The amount of people that were there to watch the drivers was crazy and I thought it was a special show,” he continued.

Decker didn’t waste time in sharing his enthusiasm for working with a championship car owner on a schedule that includes Albany-Saratoga as home and select big shows through the summer.

“Those guys (Rich and Donna) are great people. I truly enjoy being around them. Rich is willing to get the equipment we need to run good at Malta and I’m looking forward to racing there. I think we’ll do well,” Decker concluded.

What does the Jedi master of dirt track promotion in the Capital District think of his newest edition to the Big Block ranks at the great race place? With the field already stacked weekly, let’s just say Lyle DeVore is excited to see Willy Decker raise the competitive bar for drivers chasing an Albany Saratoga Speedway Modified track championship.

Willy Decker has modified track championships at Utica Rome, Brewerton, and Can-Am Speedways. He possesses the knowledge to propel the Dodson Construction team green number 1X forward in arguably one of the toughest fields assembled on a weekly basis, but that’s nothing new for the next wheelman at RDR Racing.

For more information on RDR and team green racing follow their social media page at www.facebook.com/rdrracing.

Sources: Rob Hazer/Dodson Racing PR