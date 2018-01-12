2018 Kicks Off at the Motorsports Racecar & Tradeshow

WEEDSPORT, NY (January 12, 2018) – Weedsport Speedway will once again be a part of the annual Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Racecar & Trade Show fueled by SUNOCO and distributed by Insinger Performance inside the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center from January 19-21.

The Weedsport Speedway booth will feature special novelty sales and other fun activities.

Those who sign up for the Weedsport Speedway e-mail list at the show can purchase 2017 t-shirts for only $5, otherwise, shirts will be on sale for just $10. Signing up for the e-mail list provides fans with instant and up to date news, notes, and information in regards to Weedsport Speedway events and specials.

While at the booth be sure to pick-up a 2018 Weedsport Speedway schedule which features one of the most unique and diverse racing calendars in the entire country ranging from 600cc Micro Sprints and Pro Stocks, to Sportsman, Big Block Modifieds, flat track bikes, 360 and 410 sprints, plus more.

The always popular Weedsport Speedway Plinko game will also be on hand during the show with opportunities for prizes. Enter to win ticket giveaways will also be available for select shows.

Weedsport Speedway will first see racecars at its open practice session on Sunday, May 6 before opening the season with the Big Block Modified Icebreaker 50 on Sunday, May 20 along with the Sportsman Shootout Series.

Interested in seeing your company listed in our press releases? Be sure to call Tana at the Weedsport Speedway office at (315) 834-3067 for sponsorship and advertising information.

The Weedsport Speedway booth will also have information on marketing and advertising for 2018 during the show.

About Weedsport Speedway: Purchased in 2013 by Al Heinke, Weedsport Speedway has returned to a real racers track, providing a complete venue for racers, their families and friends, and for the fans looking for motorsports entertainment. Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. Today the facility welcomes the best of the best in dirt short track racing from the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and the USAC National Sprint Cars, to the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds along with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Pro Stocks, and more. While racing entertainment is the focal point, Weedsport Speedway has gone the extra mile in welcoming Weedsport Productions, which brings the facility full circle with a dedicated digital entertainment team for web, television, and on site screen usage.

Sources: WeedsportSpeedway.com