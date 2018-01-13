HURLOCK, MD – The hottest Modified driver on dirt is heading to the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco in 2018.

Matt Sheppard, who ended 2017 with a Northeast-leading 40-plus feature wins, has announced his intentions to compete for Hurlock, Md.-based Shawn Ward Racing on the Short Track Super Series in ’18 plus other high-paying special events in Delaware and New Jersey.

Expect the debut of an all-new Hurlock Auto & Speed-sponsored No. 9s in the Sunoco Race Fuels booth at this weekend’s Motorsports 2018 Racecar & Trade Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa.

“We’re excited to have Matt on board for 2018,” Ward said. “We’ve been working on putting something together with him to run some of these races he hadn’t been able to chase before because of the distance and logistics for his own team.

“Now, he’ll have a team ready and waiting for him.”

‘Super Matt’ will have a pair of Bicknell race cars at his disposal with a number of engine combinations suitable for events on the series. The cars will sport Sheppard’s trademark No. 9s.

The team plans to focus on both the STSS Halmar International North Region, a 10-race series contested primarily in New York State with a $12,500 champion’s share and the eight-race Velocita-USA South Region contested in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania with a $10,000 point title awaiting.

The STSS South battle kicks off March 16-17 at Del.’s Georgetown Speedway with the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial and Sheppard will be on hand.

“Matt looked at all the schedules already,” he said. “We don’t see many conflicts with the Short Track Super Series so that will be our priority, taking it race-by-race. When he’s able to do some of the other high-paying races in the area, we’ll be there.

“We’ll be available for whatever he wants to do. Having Matt around will only help our whole program.”

March will be busy for the team with the aforementioned opener at Georgetown, unsanctioned events at New Egypt (N.J.), Delaware International (Delmar, Del.) and Bridgeport (N.J.) speedways before heading to New York State in April for the STSS North Region ‘Hard Clay Open’ at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, N.Y.

Ward, who has won in Modified competition at Delaware International, also plans to drive as his own personal agenda allows. He will take part in the STSS opener at Georgetown March 16-17 with his familiar No. 7w.

Ward is the operator of Hurlock Auto & Speed Supply, a growing auto and oval-track speed business on the Maryland side of the DE/MD border. Hurlock Auto & Speed Supply is the official parts truck provider of Georgetown Speedway and an authorized dealer of American Racer tires and Sunoco Race Fuels.

The ’18 season is the most lucrative yet for the STSS due to its partnership with Sunoco Race Fuels and Insinger Performance. Should a driver win the ‘home-track’ American Racer Cup overall crown and the STSS North and South Series, that driver is in line for a $25,000 bonus. A driver winning the American Racer Cup and the STSS North or South Series will receive a $10,000 bonus. A ‘grand champion’ could pocket $57,500!

Sheppard, a year ago, won the American Racer Cup competing regularly at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, N.Y., driving for Vic Coffey and pocketed $11,000 for his efforts.

Sheppard has three career STSS victories, all in North Region competition: Thunder Mountain Speedway in Center Lisle, N.Y., in 2014, Outlaw Speedway in 2016 and the series’ debut at Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta, N.Y., last August.

