Lonnie Wheatley, SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (January 13, 2018) – Canada’s Ricky Weiss turned in a dominant performance in Saturday night’s fifth round of Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented O’Reilly Auto Parts action by wiring the Super Late Model field in the 40-lap feature event atop the 1/3-mile FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway clay oval.

Weiss raced to a nearly six second triumph to pocket $5,000 in the non-stop affair for his second win of the six-race mini-series after topping the opener seven nights earlier.

“This thing works in the mud, it works in the slick, it works in the rubber, it works everywhere,” Weiss commented afterwards.

While Weiss reached Hoker Trucking Victory Lane again, Stormy Scott and Josh Cain posted their first wins of the mini-series in accompanying Modified and X Modified competition.

In the 40-lap Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transportation main event, Weiss gunned into the lead at the outset and wasted little time checking out on the field to keep himself alive for a potential Keyser Manufacturing bonus of $10,000 if he can make it three wins on the week in Sunday’s $13,000-to-win finale. Don Shaw, also with a pair of wins, is eligible for the bonus as well.

Weiss streaked under the checkered flag a healthy 5.852-seconds ahead of Cade Dillard with Ryan Gustin, Brandon Sheppard and Shaw rounding out the top five.

The MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential offered up the fifth different winner in as many rounds of action with New Mexico’s Stormy Scott taking the 25-lap triumph from the third staring position.

Scott raced to the line ahead of Johnny Scott, Shane Sabraski, Lucas Schott and R.C. Whitwell.

Josh Cain added his name to the win ledger as well by topping the 20-lap RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson feature event.

Cain became the fourth different winner of the series ahead of Miah Christensen with Lance Schill, Eric Haugland and Cole Searing among the top five.

The Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts concludes with Sunday’s $13,000-to-win Super Late Model tilt that features Modifieds and X Modifieds as well. Racing action gets under way at 6:00 p.m.

Advanced tickets may be purchased online at www.wildwestshootout.net/ schedule/ and ticket pricing/purchasing information can be found at www.wildwestshootout.net or by calling the Wild West Shootout office at 520-664-2074.

Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at http://www.wildwestshootout. net/fan-info/lodging-2/ or by calling La Quinta Inn & Suites at 480-844-8747. The La Quinta Phoenix Mesa West is located at 902 W. Grove in Mesa, AZ.

Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix. From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side. For more information, visit www.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074.

The 2018 Wild West Shootout is made possible by Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Black Diamond/Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International Trucks, Arizona Differential, RHR RacingSwag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Hoker Trucking, Total Seal Piston Rings, Karl Performance, Textron Off-Road, Shaw Trucking, M&S Concrete, AR Bodies, Earnhardt Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge Ram, Pro Power Engines, VP Racing Fuel, Penske Racing Shocks and Hoosier Tires.

Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results

FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway – Saturday, January 13, 2018

Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transportation:

Qualifying:

Group 1: 1. B5-Brandon Sheppard 14.967, 2. 32b-Clay Daly 15.016, 3. 7mm-Michael Maresca 15.046, 4. 10n-Rob Sanders 15.169, 5. 75-Terry Phillips 15.254, 6. 98-Jason Rauen 15.272, 7. 17-Billy Franklin 15.383, 8. 86-Kyle Beard 15.393, 9. 18-Chase Junghans 15.468, 10. 44x-Clint Smith 15.676, 11. 3x-Lyndon Bolt 16.379, 12. 5-David Deetz 16.711.

Group 2: 1. 42s-Don Shaw 15.086, 2. 15-Justin Duty 15.241, 3. 37w-Scott Ward 15.250, 4. 16-Austin Seibert 15.268, 5. 2T-Ryan Gustin 15.369, 6. 91T-Tony Toste 15.382, 7. 12-Nick Bartels 15.772, 8. 18x-Cody Barnett 15.917, 9. 15v-Colby Vandenbergh 16.236, 10. 38-Thomas Hunziker 16.706, 11. 78-Ed Peters 17.762.

Group 3: 1. 54x-David Breazeale 14.895, 2. 7w-Ricky Weiss 14.924, 3. 32p-Bobby Pierce 14.926, 4. 32-Chris Simpson 15.235, 5. 01-Garrett Alberson 15.352, 6. 20-Rodney Sanders 15.399, 7. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell 15.462, 8. 15k-Justin Kay 15.514, 9. 44-Eric Mass 15.832, 10. 6-Casey Skyberg 16.285, 11. 7d-Austin Theiss 16.459.

Group 4: 1. 97-Cade Dillard 15.110, 2. 90-Lance Matthees 15.187, 3. 157-Mike Marlar 15.243, 4. 6T-Terry Carter 15.294, 5. 89-Mike Spatola 15.371, 6. 37x-Rob Mayea 15.549, 7. 28-John Cornell 15.691, 8. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr. 15.917, 9. 22-Jonathan Ortega 16.128, 10. 3k-Tanner Kelick 16.305, 11. 81b-Bud Grossenbacher 16.806, 12. 26-Jon Brinkley 16.840.

Heat Races – Top 4 advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 2. 7mm-Michael Maresca, 3. 32b-Clay Daly, 4. 17-Billy Franklin, 5. 86-Kyle Beard, 6. 18-Chase Junghans, 7. 75-Terry Phillips, 8. 10n-Rob Sanders, 9. 44x-Clint Smith, 10. 98-Jason Rauen, 11. 3x-Lyndon Bolt. DNS: 5-David Deetz.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 42s-Don Shaw, 2. 37w-Scott Ward, 3. 2T-Ryan Gustin, 4. 16-Austin Siebert, 5. 12-Nick Bartels, 6. 15v-Colby Vandenbergh, 7. 91T-Tony Toste, 8. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 9. 15-Justin Duty, 10. 18x-Cody Barnett, 11. 78-Ed Peters.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 7w-Ricky Weiss, 2. 54x-David Breazeale, 3. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 4. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 5. 32-Chris Simpson, 6. 20-Rodney Sanders, 7. 01-Garrett Anderson, 8. 15k-Justin Kay, 9. 44-Eric Mass, 10. 7-Austin Theiss, 11. 6-Casey Skyberg.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 157-Mike Marlar, 2. 97-Cade Dillard, 3. 90-Lance Matthees, 4. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 5. 37x-Rob Mayea, 6. 3k-Tanner Kelick, 7. 28-John Cornell, 8. 6T-Terry Carter, 9. 26-Jon Brinkley, 10. 89-Mike Spatola, 11. 22-Jonathan Ortega, 12. 81b-Bud Grossenbacher.

“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 86-Kyle Beard, 2. 18-Chase Junghans, 3. 75-Terry Phillips, 4. 10n-Rob Sanders, 5. 12-Nick Bartels, 6. 44x-Clint Smith, 7. 98-Jason Rauen, 8. 91T-Tony Toste, 9. 3x-Lyndon Bolt, 10. 15v-Cody Vandenbergh, 11. 18x-Cody Barnett, 12. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 13. 15-Justin Duty, 14. 75-Ed Peters. DNS: 5-David Deetz.

Second “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 32-Chris Simpson, 2. 37x-Rob Mayea, 3. 01-Garrett Alberson, 4. 15k-Justin Kay, 5. 20-Rodney Sanders, 6. 7d-Austin Theiss, 7. 89-Mike Spatola, 8. 81b-Bud Grossenbacher, 9. 44-Eric Mass, 10. 3k-Tanner Kelick, 11. 28-John Cornell, 12. 6-Casey Skyberg, 13. 26-Jon Brinkley. DNS: 6T-Terry Carter, 22-Jonathan Ortega.

Pro Power Dash:

Dash (10 Laps): 1. 20-Rodney Sanders, 2. 12-Nick Bartels, 3. 44x-Clint Smith, 4. 89-Mike Spatola, 5. 7d-Austin Theiss, 6. 44-Eric Mass, 7. 91T-Tony Toste, 8. 98-Jason Rauen, 9. 81b-Bud Grossenbacher.

“A” Main

“A” Main (40 Laps): 1. 7w-Ricky Weiss, 2. 97-Cade Dillard, 3. 2T-Ryan Gustin, 4. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 5. 42s-Don Shaw, 6. 37w-Scott Wrard, 7. 54x-David Breazeale, 8. 157-Mike Marlar, 9. 7mm-Michael Maresca, 10. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 11. 01-Garrett Alberson, 12. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 13. 18-Chase Junghans, 14. 32-Chris Simpson, 15. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 16. 90-Lance Matthess, 17. 86-Kyle Beard, 18. 75-Terry Phillips, 19. 32b-Clay Daly, 20. 16-Austin Siebert, 21. 17-Billy Franklin, 22. 10n-Rob Sanders, 23. 37x-Rob Mayea, 24. 15k-Justin Kay.

MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential:

Heat Races – Top 16 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 6-Casey Skyberg, 2. 30-Matt Leer, 3. 5g-Scott Greer, 4. 19sb-Lance Mari, 5. 15k-Justin Kay, 6. X57-Richie Davis, 7. 111-Bumper Jones, 8. J17-Jake Gallardo, 9. 7-Ken McCleskey, 10. 101-Butch Reid, 11. 8a-Al Giesbrecht. DNS: 36-Ryan Cousins.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 69-Lucas Schott, 2. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 3. 29d-Brad Dierks, 4. 7x-Jason Krohn, 5. 23x-Matt Gilbertson, 6. 77x-Austin Kuehl, 7. 98-Alex Stanford, 8. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 9. G17-Fito Gallardo, 10. 27-Chris Unrau, 11. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 12. 40jr-Bubba Stanford.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 10c-Chad Olsen, 2. 0-Jake O’Neil, 3. 1st-Johnny Scott, 4. 96-R.C. Whitwell, 5. 99-Josh Angst, 6. 82-Christy Barnett, 7. 71h-Jesse Hoskins, 8. 2a-Casey Arneson, 9. 71-Dustin Strand, 10. 82-Austin Adams, 11. 18z-Zane Devilbiss.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 2s-Stormy Scott, 2. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 3. 21-Austin Bonner, 4. 23-Adam Cates, 5. 1tpo-Tyler Peterson, 6. 131-Royal Jones, 7. 6d-Dylan Goplen, 8. 2-Rusty Koleman, 9. 33-Steve Muilenberg, 10. 65s-Carlos Ahumada, Sr. DNS: 232-Kent Arment.

“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 23x-Matt Gilbertson, 2. J17-Jake Gallardo, 3. 2a-Casey Arneson, 4. 131-Royal Jones, 5. 18z-Zane Devilbiss, 6. G17-Fito Gallardo, 7. 111-Bumper Jones, 8. 21-Austin Bonner, 9. 7-Ken McCleskey, 10. 36-Ryan Cousins, 11. 65s-Carlos Ahumada, Sr., 12. 23-Adam Cates. DNS: 71-Dustin Strand, 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr.

Second “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 19sb-Lance Mari, 2. 77x-Austin Kuehl, 3. 101-Butch Reid, 4. 71h-Jesse Hoskins, 5. 6d-Dylan Goplen, 6. 27-Chris Unrau, 7. 2-Rusty Koleman, 8. 98-Alex Stanford, 9. 33-Steve Muilenberg, 10. 99-Josh Angst, 11. 40jr-Bubba Stafford. DNS: 232-Kent Arment, 8a-Al Giesbrecht, 85-Austin Adams, 82-Christy Barnett.

“A” Main

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 2s-Stormy Scott, 2. 1st-Johnny Scott, 3. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 4. 69-Lucas Schott, 5. 96-R.C. Whitwell, 6. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 7. 15k-Justin Kay, 8. 7k-Jason Krohn, 9. 5g-Scott Greer, 10. 10c-Chad Olsen, 11. 23x-Matt Gilbertson, 12. 1tpo-Tyler Peterson, 13. 2a-Casey Arneson, 14. 29d-Brad Dierks, 15. 19sb-Lance Mari, 16. J17-Jake Gallardo, 17. 30-Matt Leer, 18. X57-Richie Davis, 19. 77x-Austin Kuehl, 20. 6-Casey Skyberg, 21. 71h-Jesse Hoskins, 22. 131-Royal Jones, 23. 101-Butch Reid, 24. 0-Jake O’Neil.

RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson:

Heat Races – Top 16 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to 2 “B” Mains

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 3J-Josh Cain, 2. 28-Jesse Horst, 3. 782-Miah Christensen, 4. 5m-Wes Meeks, 5. 7T-Joseph Thomas, 6. 2-Jesse Haynie, 7. 75c-Bo Partain, 8. 56-Terry Bahr, 9. 7d-Heath Dry, 10. 98s-R.J. Bishop, 11. 94-Jalen Rice, 12. 22-Todd Hoff.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 271-Kelly Hagel, 2. 32-Eric Haugland, 3. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, 4. 16-Jason VandeKamp, 5. 99-Shawn Fernkes, 6. 10c-Cole Haugland, 7. 5-Daniel Anders, 8. 1s-Scott Bintz, 9. 8n-Nick Rivera, 10. 171-Jed Smith, 11. 8-D.J. Werkmeister, 12. 15a-Aaron Phillips.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 17s-Lance Schill, 2. 30-Dewayne Tesch, 3. 39-Steve Muilenberg, 4. 88-Nathan Smith, 5. 5c-Preston Carr, 6. 93ar-A.R. Smith, 7. 7g-Dennis Gates, 8. 34-James Meile, 9. 3h-Noah Hollingshead, 10. 57x-Chad Horst, 11. 67-Rex Conrad, 12. 3-Dickie Gorham.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 19-Lucas Rodin, 2. 7-Donovan Flores, 3. 0-Cole Searing, 4. 777-Mike Rosales, 5. 93-Gary Gorham, 6. 31-Scott Hansen, 7. 44JT-Jaime Flores, 8. 17az-Neil Eckhart, 9. 82-Sherman Barnett, 10. 6c-Calvin Caitlin, 11. 81x-Matt Spardy, 12. 14-Shawn Strong.

“B” Mains – Top 4 from each advance to “A” Main

First “B” Main (10 Laps): 1. 44JR-Jaime Torres, 2. 31-Scott Hansen, 3. 93-Gary Gorham, 4. 17az-Neil Eckhart, 5. 75c-Bo Partain, 6. 14-Shawn Strong, 7. 8n-Nick Rivera, 8. 88-Nathan Smith, 9. 6c-Calvin Caitlin, 10. 1s-Scott Bintz, 11. 15a-Aaron Phillips, 12. 93ar-A.R. Smith, 13. 98s-R.J. Bishop, 14. 7g-Dennis Gates, 15. 8-D.J. Werkmeister, 16. 94-Jalen Rice.

Second “B” Main (10 Laps): 1. 777-Mike Rosales, 2. 2-Jesse Haynie, 3. 5-Daniel Anders, 4. 10c-Cole Haugland, 5. 56-Terry Bahr, 6. 5m-Wes Meeks, 7. 7d-Heath Dry, 8. 34-James Meile, 9. 82-Sherman Barnett, 10. 81x-Matt Spardy, 11. 171-Jed Smith, 12. 3-Dickie Gorham. DNS: 71-Brian Strand, 67-Rex Conrad, 3h-Noah Hollingshead, 22-Todd Hoff.

“A” Main

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 3J-Josh Cain, 2. 782-Miah Christensen, 3. 17s-Lance Schill, 4. 32-Eric Haugland, 5. 0-Cole Searing, 6. 99-Shawn Fernkes, 7. 39-Steve Muilenberg, 8. 10c-Cole Haugland, 9. 777-Mike Rosales, 10. 17az-Neil Eckhart, 11. 19-Lucas Rodin, 12. 30-Dewayne Tesch, 13. 5-Daniel Anders, 14. 271-Kelly Hagel, 15. 7-Donovan Flores, 16. 5c-Preston Carr, 17. 6-Dean Eggebraaten, 18. 7T-Joseph Thomas, 19. 28-Jesse Horst, 20. 44JT-Jaime Torres, 21. 16-Jason VandeKamp, 22. 2-Jesse Haynie, 23. 31-Scott Hansen, 24. 93-Gary Gorham.

Current Wild West Shootout Points through Night Four of Six:

Late Models 1 157 Mike Marlar 192 2 42s Don Shaw 189 3 B5 Brandon Sheppard 176 4 32p Bobby Pierce 167 5 32 Chris Simpson 149 6 O1 Garrett Alberson 141 7 75 Terry Phillips 115 8 18 Chase Junghans 107 9 54X David Braeazale 106 10 86 Kyle Beard 105 11 89 Mike Spatola 103 12 2T Ryan Gustin 98 13 7w Ricky Weiss 94 14 16 Austin Siebert 89 15 37W Scott Ward 80 16 97 Cade Dillard 79 17 20 Rodney Sanders 61 18 0 Jake O’Neil 60 19 44X Clint Smith 55 20 15 Justin Duty 55 21 7D Austin Theiss 49 22 51 Joey Moriarty 46 23 96rc R.C. Whitwell 46 24 32b Clay Daly 44 25 3k Tanner Kelick 41 26 90 Lance Matthees 41 27 91t Tony Toste 38 28 15k Justin Kay 34 29 6 Ricky Thornton, Jr. 34 30 90 Pat Doar 31 31 37x Robert Mayea 30 32 12 Nick Bartels 28 33 17 Billy Franklin 26 34 7mm Michael Maresca 18 35 18x Cody Barnett 12 36 44 Eric Mass 11 37 6T Terry Carter 10 38 28 John Cornell 10 39 98 Jason Rauen 10 40 45 Dustin Bluhm 9 41 3x Lyndon Bolt 9 42 10n Rob Sanders 9 43 22 Jonathan Ortega 8 44 38 Thomas Hunziker 8 45 7DX Jake Davis 8 46 78 Ed Peters 6 47 15x John Duty 6 48 54 Carlos Ahumanda 5 49 5 David Deetz 5 50 78s Steve Stultz 5 51 6 Casey Skyberg 4 52 26 Jon Brinkley 4 53 15v Colby Vandenbergh 2 54 J17 Jake Gallardo 2 55 9 Mike Masters 1 Modifieds 1 1ST Johnny Scott 175 2 7A Shane Sabraski 173 3 69 Lucas Schott 153 4 7K Jason Krohn 148 5 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr 140 6 99 Josh Angst 135 7 23 Matt Gilbertson 120 8 2A Casey Arneson 117 9 30 Matt Leer 103 10 15K Justin Kay 97 11 0 Jake O’Neil 85 12 2s Stormy Scott 85 13 71 Dustin Strand 81 14 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr 81 15 6 Casey Skyberg 79 16 2J Blake Jegtvig 78 17 23 Adam Cates 73 18 29d Brad Dierks 72 19 6D Dylan Goplen 71 20 G17 Fito Gallardo 65 21 1TPO Tyler Peterson 58 22 111 Bumper Jones 54 23 10c Chad Olsen 51 24 19sb Lance Mari 46 25 44 Christy Barnett 43 26 18Z Zane DeVilbiss 40 27 5g Scott Greer 39 28 19 Lucas Rodin 38 29 J17 Jake Gallardo 37 30 160 Michael Maggard 34 31 96 RC Whitwell 27 32 131 Royal Jones 20 33 4 Billy Vogel 19 34 75 Spencer Wilson 18 35 232 Kent Arment 16 36 5m Anthony Madrid 11 37 36 Ryan Cousins 10 38 71H Jesse Hoskins 10 39 21 Austin Bonner 9 40 77X Austin Kuehl 9 41 81X Brian Ruhlman 9 42 196 Joey Olschowka 6 43 7 Ken McCleskey 6 44 F27 Lynnsee Provence 6 45 33 Steve Muilenberg 6 46 A1 Phil Dixon 6 47 65S Carlos Ahumada Sr 5 48 X57 Richie Davis 5 49 2 Rusty Koleman 4 50 121 Tim Tharp 4 51 8a Al Giesbrecht 2 52 27 Chris Unrau 2 53 L8 Brian Schultz 1 54 81 Scott Hansen 1 X-Modifieds 1 0 Cole Searing 204 2 1s Scott Bintz 191 3 30 Dewayne Tesch 173 4 39 Steve Muilenburg 155 5 19 Lucas Rodin 137 6 16 Jason VandeKamp 118 7 44GT Jaime Torres 117 8 3J Josh Cain 115 9 99 Shawn Fernkes 111 10 55 Mike Hailmann 102 11 782 Miah Christensen 100 12 31 Scott Hansen 91 13 14 Shawn Strong 87 14 5C Preston Carr 83 15 10c Cole Hauglend 71 16 6 Dean Eggebraaten 71 17 32 Eric Haugland 63 18 7 Donavon Flores 59 19 17az Neil Eckhart 50 20 88 Nathan Smith 49 21 777 Mike Rosales 47 22 2 Jesse Haynie 44 23 5r Ryan Doron 39 24 57x Chad Horst 31 25 2jg Jason George 30 26 7T Joseph Thomas 29 27 51W Ronald Webster 29 28 67 Rex Conrad 28 29 20 Mark Harrison 28 30 82 Sherman Barnett 27 31 5 Daniel Anders 25 32 81X Matt Spardy 25 33 6C Calvin Caitlin 24 34 271 Kelly Hagel 16 35 71 Dustin Strand 15 36 7d Heath Dry 14 37 75C Bo Partain 9 38 15 Speedy Madrid 9 39 56 Terry Bahr 8 40 11 Richie Jones 7 41 171 Jed smith 7 42 5m Justin Minx 5 43 28 Peyton George 4 44 7g Dennis Gates 3 45 34 James Meile 2

Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/Wild West Shootout PR