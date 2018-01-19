LEXINGTON, N.C. (January 19, 2018) – Kaulig Racing™ is pleased to announce the addition of outside primary sponsorship for the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Bar Harbor Foods® and Sea Watch® International will serve as primary sponsors on the No. 11 that will be driven by Ryan Truex. Starting with the season opener on February 17 TH , and for the next nine NXS races of the season, Bar Harbor® Foods and Sea Watch® International will adorn the blue, green and black Chevy Camaro.

For the past two seasons, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has maintained the primary sponsor honor (with the exception of July Daytona 2016). For the first 10 NXS races, LeafFilter will serve as an associate sponsor, along with Matt Kaulig’s other Kaulig Companies.

Additional team sponsorship will be considered and announced later in the season.

About Kaulig Racing™ Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Ryan Truex, driver of the No. 11 Kaulig Racing™ entry, has more than 100 starts across NASCAR’s premier series. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016) and 11th (2017). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team visit KauligRacing.com entry, About Bar Harbor® Foods Bar Harbor® is firmly established as a premium brand of all natural, sustainable, shelf-stable seafood. Distribution in almost half of grocery and specialty retail in the United States continues to increase and international distribution grows daily with a firm brand presence in Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia and U.S. Caribbean. Bar Harbor® uses only sustainable fish and seafood, all natural, non-GMO ingredients, and no artificial preservatives or additives. Use of non-BPA lined containers further emphasizes the brand’s commitment to providing consumers with health-conscious , high-quality foods. Visit barharborfoods.com for a full list of products. shelf-stablegroceryhealth-conscious About Sea Watch® International, Inc. Sea Watch® International is a seafood company based in the Chesapeake Bay region of Maryland and has been a major supplier of clams for over 40 years. The company was founded in 1978 in Milford, Delaware. Sea Watch® is proud to be recognized as the largest harvester and processor of clam products in the world. All of our clams are harvested in US fishing waters under US Federal regulations by US flagged vessels. Sea Watch® has taken its place as the leader in the offshore clam industry and positioned itself as one of the top seafood companies in the US. Visit seaclam.com for additional information. of clam

