Plans for 2018 Season Announced

HOLLAND, NY… (January 20, 2018) Holland International Speedway celebrated their 2017 racing season with their annual Awards Banquet, which was held at the Holland Willows. 2017 marked the speedway’s 58th consecutive year of racing, all under the ownership of the Bennett family.

Plans for the 2018 season were announced to the crowd that was on hand. “We will be having a full schedule of racing in 2018” commented Track President Ron Bennett Sr. “There is a bright light on the horizon” Bennett added. The schedule is being finalized and will be released in the coming weeks, alongside the date for the Registration Party.

Ontario, NY’s Tommy Catalano earned his second straight Getzoni Nationwide Insurance Agency NASCAR Pro Modified track championship. Tommy joins his mother Amy by winning both the Holland and Spencer Speedway track championships in the same season. Two-time feature winner and past divisional champion Neal Dietz Jr finished second in points. Past Holland champion Amy Catalano finished third in points. Scott Wylie, George Skora III, Patrick Emerling, Eddie Hawkins, Timmy Catalano, Andy Jankowiak and Eldon King III completed the top ten in points. Third generation driver Timmy Catalano was named the division’s rookie of the year.

Nik Welshans from West Falls, NY won his first Bank of Holland Charger track championship. Nik joins brother Tim in winning the divisional title. Josh Hathaway had a stellar 2017 season to finish second in the final points chase while Tim Welshans, Nik’s brother rounded out the podium. Dave Vona, Jim Loffredo, Jim Mallaber, Scott Gleed, Eric Brown, Ted Welshans, and Justin Myers rounded out the top ten in divisional points.

Bob Palmer from Buffalo, NY had an emotional 2017 season. With the passing of his father, Butcher, Bob dedicated the season to the memory of his dad. He went to victory lane three times in the Advance Auto Parts Hornets and in seasons end, clinched his first Holland Speedway track championship. Bob Bogner was the runner-up to Palmer at seasons end, while earning one win to his credit. Multi-time divisional champion Jeff Szafraniec finished third. Louis Carbone, Ben Russo, Marty Hughes, Craig Orr, Kenny Hejna, Josh Schosek and Adam Killingbeck rounded out the top ten in points. Tyler Pastorious was named the rookie of the year while Jeff Szafraniec was the most popular driver, as voted on by the fans in the weekly track program.

Dave Wollaber from North Tonawanda, NY won his second NYPA TQ Midget Holland track title. Past Holland and NYPA Series champion Kyle Hutchinson finished second in points while Erik Musto finished third in points. Andy Nye, Tommy Catalano, Charlie DiRosa, Tony Petrea, Vinnie Christiano Jr, Chad Haywood and Bobby Holmes completed the top ten in Holland points for the traveling NYPA TQ Midgets that called Holland home in 2017. 2017 was the first season that the TQ Midgets raced under the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Division II standings. Jeremy Conklin was named the division’s rookie of the year.

Anthony Riforgiato from Portland, NY won his first Holland track title for the INEX Legends. Josh Marchese, who earned his first career win at Holland over the summer, finished second in points. Bryce Norton rounded out the top three in the standings. Finishing in positions 4-10 in INEX Legends points were Brad Salatino, Lars McElravy, Terry Lindstrom, Kevin Bertelone, Michael Riforgiato, Mick Peterson and Matt Haufe.

Marty Hughes from Holland, NY celebrated another M&M U Pull-It Figure 8 championship. Second generation driver Tyler Pastorious finished second in points while veteran Joe Mastrocicco III finished third in the final point standings. Louis Carbone, Bill Lutz, and Bob Palmer rounded out the field in points.

Longtime official Jerry Ward was the recipient of the Unsung Hero Award. He has been dealing with some major health concerns, but he has not let that keep him from his official duties, not only at Holland Speedway but at Freedom Motorsports Park as well. The Achievement in Racing award went to Jake Wylie on his first career win at Holland this past September. Two-time Holland Champion Amy Catalano was the recipient of the Woman in Racing Award. Special race win awards went to Scott Wylie for winning the George Decker Memorial Pro Modified event and Jacob Gustafson for winning the inaugural Butcher Palmer Memorial 4 Cylinder race. Special recognition awards were handed out to members of the media as well as the Thursday night practice crew for their support.

The NYPA TQ Midget Series had their end of the season awards banquet at the Holland Willows as part of the Holland Speedway banquet. Kyle Hutchinson from East Aurora was awarded his second series title, in a close points battle with Erick Musto and Dave Wollaber. Tony Petrea and Charlie DiRosa completed the top five in Series standings. The Most Improved Driver award went to Kevin Wilson, while the Pew Racing team received the Perseverance Award. Jeremy Conklin was named the NYPA Series Rookie of the Year.

(Contact –– Steven Petty: steven.j.petty@gmail.com or Holland Speedway: (716)-418-RACE (7223) )

Sources: Steven Petty/Holland Speedway PR