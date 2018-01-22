(Halifax, NS – January 22, 2018) The Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour (PST) is excited to announce their 2018 schedule of events. The schedule features 12 stock car racing events at four unique venues throughout the three Maritime Provinces from May to September. This year marks the 18th season for the popular Late Model touring series.

A number of small changes highlight the 2018 schedule. Petty International Raceway in River Glade, New Brunswick, will open the season on the Victoria Day weekend with a Saturday, May 19th event. The series will then head to Scotia Speedworld in Enfield, Nova Scotia for Round Two on the Series and the first of four events at the 3/10-mile oval.

While Petty International Raceway and Riverside International Speedway in Antigonish, Nova Scotia will each host three events on the 12-race schedule, Oyster Bed Speedway will regain an event in 2018. The high banked 1/3-mile oval will host two races on the series for the first time since 2012, taking place on Saturday, June 30th and Saturday, August 4th.

For the first year since Series inception, Speedway 660 will not host a Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour event.

Returning by popular demand, all feature races will be a minimum of 150-laps in length. There will also be numerous extended distance races including the prestigious IWK 250 on Saturday, July 14th at Riverside International Speedway.

Race sponsors, support classes and times for each event will be released in the coming weeks.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW COMPLETE 2018 SCHEDULE…

About the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour:

The Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour (PST) is considered the highest level of stock car racing in Canada. The Tour is recognized in the industry as one of the healthiest stock car racing series in North America. PST visits four tracks throughout the Maritimes during its May through September season. The Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour is owned and operated by Maritime Pro Stock Tour Limited. For more information, call our administration office at 902.481.2531 or click www.maritimeprostocktour.com. You can also follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/prostocktour and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/prostocktour

2018 SCHEDULE

DATE TIME EVENT VENUE CITY

Sat May 19 6 pm 150 Laps Petty Int’l Raceway River Glade, NB

Sat May 26 4 pm 150 Laps Scotia Speedworld Halifax, NS

Sat June 16 6 pm 150 Laps Riverside Int’l Speedway Antigonish, NS

Sat June 23 TBA 150 Laps Scotia Speedworld Halifax, NS

Sat June 30 6 pm 150 Laps Oyster Bed Speedway Oyster Bed Bridge, PE

Sat July 14 TBA 250 Laps Riverside Int’l Speedway Antigonish, NS

Sat July 21 6 pm 150 Laps Petty Int’l Raceway River Glade, NB

Sat Aug 4 6 pm 150 Laps Oyster Bed Speedway Oyster Bed Bridge, PE

Sat Aug 11 TBA 250 Laps Scotia Speedworld Halifax, NS

Sat Aug 25 6 pm 200 Laps Petty Int’l Raceway River Glade, NB

Sat Sept 8 5 pm 150 laps Riverside Int’l Speedway Antigonish, NS

Sat Sept 15 4 pm 200 Laps Scotia Speedworld Halifax, NS

*Schedule Subject To Change Without Notice

Sources: Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour PR