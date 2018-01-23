SANDUSKY, Ohio (Jan. 23, 2018) — Entering his third full-time season in NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series, Louisville, Kentucky-native Ben Rhodes will return to ThorSport Racing for 2018. Continuing to build on his success, Rhodes has tallied one win, nine top-five and 20 top-10 finishes, two pole awards and led 258 laps over the past two seasons for ThorSport.



Piloting the No. 41 NCWTS entry for the team in 2018, with backing from Ford, Rhodes notes his anticipation for the upcoming season, saying “It’s great to be back this year at ThorSport Racing with Ford behind us. Duke and Rhonda Thorson have given me an excellent opportunity to build on our 2017 performance. We are working hard to start this year off with the momentum we had at Homestead, and after our performance improved with every start last season, I feel this year is going to be no exception. Having a second year with my crew chief Eddie [Troconis], and the same team, is a big plus. All of our foundations are there, which makes winning right out of the gate much easier.”



“Obviously, we’re very excited in having Ben and Eddie back together for a second season,” noted team general manager David Pepper. “They proved they could run up front and win races last year, and we’re looking forward to the possibility of winning more races and having a chance to compete for the championship in 2018.”

Rhodes and the No. 41 ThorSport team kick off the 2018 season at Daytona International Speedway, taking the green flag Feb. 16 for the NextEra Energy Resources 250.

About ThorSport Racing

Entering its 23rd season of competition, ThorSport Racing, based in Sandusky, Ohio, is the longest-tenured NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team, competing in the series since 1996. With 1,017 starts to its credit, the team has amassed three driver championships, 26 wins, 199 top-five and 420 top-10 finishes, 22 pole awards and 4,121 laps led in NCWTS and the ARCA Racing Series.



For more information, visit ThorSport.com.

Sources: Ashley Keller/ThorSport Racing PR








