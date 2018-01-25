Sellersburg, IN — The SRL Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, California is one of the biggest races to win each year. After scoring multiple wins in big races in 2017, Cole Williams is now heading west to seek the $30,000 check.

Williams said the SRL Winter Showdown is one of the biggest races he’s ever attempted to run, but he cannot wait for the challenge of racing against some of the best Super Late Model drivers in the country.

“I am really excited for this opportunity,” said Williams. “Winning the Winter Showdown would be a huge deal for everyone involved, and it would be my first Super Late Model win which would make everything even cooler.”

The Sellersburg, Indiana native will be racing the Motor City GMC No. 29 machine for CMS with sponsorship from Port City Racecars, McGunnegill Engine Performance and Bordeau Metals.

Williams said the deal came about as a result of a conversation between his father, Terry, and Gary Collins. Williams and CMS are both big supporters of Port City Racecars and are on the phone with each other every week to discuss setups and more.

Williams went to test a car recently for CMS and said the test went extremely well.

“Our test session went great,” explained Williams. “We learned a lot from the different setups that we tried, and I feel confident that we have a good car to start out the weekend with and we’ll go from there.”

The 21-year-old driver has never raced at the wide, high-banked half-mile of Kern County Raceway Park before, but he knows he’ll be prepared when he gets to the track on race weekend. Williams has been talking to as many people as possible to get information on how to race the track, as well as watching past races and on-board camera footage. He said he believes he’ll have a shot to contend for the win on February 3rd.

“It would mean a ton to go out there and win,” Williams said. “I’m just thankful for CMS, Port City Racecars, McGunnegill Engine Performance, Bordeau Metals, and everyone that has made this opportunity possible.”

Race fans can watch Williams compete in the Winter Showdown via a live broadcast on Speed51.com. The broadcast will be streamed free for both monthly and yearly members to the Speed51 Network.

Sources: 51 Sports/Cole Williams PR