BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Back in 2018 by popular demand at the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways will be the fan favorite night of side-by-side exciting dirt track racing with the evening ending with the crunching metal and chaos of King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demo Derbies featuring 4 and 6-cylinder Adult Chain and Bang plus small car youth demo derbies.

Circle your calendars for these events on, Saturday, May 26th and Saturday, August 25th at the Fulton Speedway and Friday, June 29th at the Brewerton Speedway.

Our friends at B & L Lawn care from Earlville NY will be sponsoring a Mad-Dog trophy for adult features at all 3 shows.



Rapidly approaching will be the 2018 Winter Blast at long-time Fulton Speedway supporter RFH’s Hideaway on Saturday, February 17th. RFH’s is located just minutes south of the Fulton Speedway on Route 57.

The evening is free to attend for fans and racers. So, join us for a relaxing night of bench racing to start the ball rolling toward the new season. 2017 Point Fund awards to be distributed to top teams. The final night of the DIRTcar Nationals from Volusia will be live-streamed. Cash Buffet available, with Door prizes throughout the night.

The Brewerton & Fulton Speedways will have a major presence at the 32nd Annual Motorsports Expo & Tradeshow on Saturday & Sunday, March 10-11at the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, NY. You will be able to see all the new race cars, pick up Brewerton & Fulton schedules, buy season tickets and pit passes plus ask any questions you might have for the exciting 2018 race season.

Any questions you might have please contact Cory Reed cory@brewertonspeedway. com winter phone 315-638-4056. For all the latest news visit www.brewertonspeedway. com – www.fultonspeedway.com. Like the track’s Facebook pages www.facebook.com/ BrewertonSpeedway – www. facebook.com/FultonSpeedway.

