ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park will celebrate the track’s 30th anniversary season in a big way in 2018, awarding over $550,000 in A-main prize money. It all kicks off Friday, March 23.

“While we still have the marquee events like five appearances of Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions, the 30th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics with the World of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Car Series, 9 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series events, and the Third Annual Dirt Classic Ohio, we still have the best weekly Friday night racing around,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

“We are also bringing the American Ethanol Late Model Series to Attica for the first time ever to go along with the Wayne County and Oakshade Raceway challenge series events,” added LeJeune.

The 2018 Attica Raceway Park highlights include:

– 28th Annual Core & Main Spring Nationals, Friday and Saturday April 6 and 7. April 6 will feature the FAST 410 sprints battling for $5,000 to win along with the UMP Late Models and 305 Sprints on Friday. Saturday will see the All Stars come to Attica for the first of five appearances along with the UMP Late Models and 305 Sprints.

– The All Stars return to Attica on Friday, May 25.

– Attica will kick off the Ohio Sprint Speedweek with the All Stars on Friday, June 15. It will be a double points night for the late models as well. This will be the 28th Speedweek event at Attica, the longest consecutive speedweek track in Ohio.

– The annual Attica Ambush is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. On Friday the All Star sprints will battle for $5,000. It will also be championship night for the UMP late models with double points as they vie for $2,000 to win. Saturday features the Dirt Classic Ohio and the All Star sprints going for $5,000 to win.

– The Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will take place Tuesday, July 10 (rain date of July 11).

– The first ever appearance of the American Ethanol Late Models Series will be Friday, May 11 in a $4,000-to-win affair.

– There will be seven JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Sprint Championship series at Attica in 2018 with the May 18 event paying the feature winner $1,000 as part of the Eric Phillips 30th Anniversary event thanks to Gressman Powersports. The July 20 305 sprint race will also pay $1,000 to the winner thanks to Griff’s Engines.

– As part of the Mid-Season Championship Night, the mini sprints will compete at Attica along with the FAST 410 sprints and FAST 305 sprints. The mini-sprints will return on season championship night Aug. 24.

LeJeune noted for the first two weeks of the racing season at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speedplant, there are rain dates for Saturday and, if needed, gates will open at 3 p.m. with racing at 6 p.m.

“Thanks to all our great marketing partners who have billboards, night sponsorship, point fund contributions and more we have another fantastic schedule for 2018. We continue to be able to put together exciting shows because of the support from them, our great fans and race teams and our dedicated staff. I’m excited to celebrate the 30th season at Attica,” said John Bores, Attica Raceway Park Promoter.

“We also want to thank Callies Performance Products of Fostoria for coming on board as the division sponsor for our weekly 410 sprints along with Summit Racing Equipment and the Fremont Fence Company coming back as the sponsors for the UMP Late Models and 305 Sprint divisions respectively,” added LeJeune.

Attica Raceway Park 2018 Schedule

Friday, March 23 – Construction Equipment & Supply Night – 410 sprints; UMP late models, 305 sprints (Rain Date of Saturday, March 24)

Friday, March 30 – Merrill Lynch Night – 410 sprints; UMP late models; 305 sprints (Rain Date of Saturday, March 31)

Friday, April 6 – Core & Main Spring Nationals – FAST 410 Sprints ($5,000 to win); UMP late models; 305 sprints

Saturday, April 7 – Core & Main Spring Nationals – Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions; UMP late models; 305 sprints

Friday, April 13 – Bazell Race Fuels Night – 410 sprints; UMP late models; 305 sprints

Friday, April 20 – Fisher Performance Night – 410 sprints; UMP late models; 305 sprints (NOTE: rain date for Saturday, April 7 All Star Sprints)

Friday, May 4 – The Adkins Group/AmeriGas Night – FAST 410 sprints; Attica/Oakshade Late Model Series; FAST 305 sprints

Friday, May 11 – UUI Night – American Ethanol Late Model Series ($4,000 to win); 305 sprints; dirt trucks; vintage cars

Friday, May 18 – Eric Phillips 30th Anniversary Classic – American Powersports of Findlay and Sandusky Night – FAST 410 sprints; UMP late models; FAST 305 sprints ($1,000 to win presented by Gressman Powersports)

Friday, May 25 – Foster Auto Body/Steinle Chevrolet Buick in Clyde Night – Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions; UMP late models; 305 sprints

Friday, June 1 – Burns Electric/Sutton Bank Night – FAST 410 sprints; Attica/Wayne County Late Model Series; 305 sprints. Scout Night and $1 hot dog night

Friday, June 8 – Edward Jones of Clyde/Mike Neill Financial Advisor/Gordon Lumber Mid-Season Championship Night – FAST 410 sprints; FAST 305 sprints (double points for both); mini sprints

Friday, June 15 – Kistler Engines/Ohio CAT Night – Ohio Sprint Speedweek with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions; UMP late models (double points)

Friday, June 29 – Baumann Auto Group/Kear’s Speed Shop Fan Appreciation Night – FAST 410 sprints; Attica/Oakshade Late Models; FAST 305 sprints. $10 general admission, open pit area for the fans to meet the race teams, $1 hot dogs and 50 cent popcorn

Friday, July 6 – Croghan Colonial Bank Night – Attica/Wayne County late model series; FAST 305 sprints; dirt trucks

Tuesday, July 10 – Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series (rain date of Wednesday, July 11)

Friday, July 20 – Central Ohio Farmers/Smith Family Foods Night – FAST 410 sprints; Attica/Oakshade late model series; 305 sprints ($1,000 to win presented by Griff’s Engines)

Friday, July 27 – Columbus Equipment/Morgan Stanley Night – FAST 410 sprints; Attica/Wayne County late model series; FAST 305 sprints

Fridays, Aug. 3 and 10 – No Racing due to Attica Fair

Friday, Aug. 17 – UBS Financial Services Night – FAST 410 sprints; FAST 305 sprints; UMP late models

Friday, Aug. 24 – Kistler Racing Products/Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating presents the Mark Keegan Classic Season Championship Night – 410 sprints, 305 sprints (double points for each division); mini sprints

Friday, Aug. 31 – Attica Ambush – Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champion sprints ($5,000 to win); UMP late models, season championship, double points ($2,000 to win)

Saturday, Sept. 1 – Attica Ambush – All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Night – the Dirt Classic Ohio with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champion sprints ($5,000 to win); 305 sprints

Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:45 p.m. on Friday regular events; Saturday rain date events gates open at 3 p.m. with racing at 6 p.m.

Sources: Brian Liskai/Attica Raceway Park PR