Mooresville, NC 1/29/18 – The 2018 CARS Tour season is quickly approaching and teams are setting their upcoming schedule. Late Model Stock teams and drivers looking to compete with the tour on a full-time basis have just a few days remaining to register for consideration for the inaugural Touring 12 incentives program.

The Touring 12 program will see twelve drivers sign agreements to compete full time on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour, receiving plethora of benefits along the way. Touring 12 selected drivers will receive the following as part of their incentive package:

-Guarantee of $1,000 to start each race

-Two sets of race tire per event at $100 per set discount

-Four grandstand tickets to each race, used for promotional purposes

-Annual race entry for all twelve events is $825 ($975 savings)

-Income from driver branded merchandise sales

-Additional Touring 12 promotional items, exposure, and incentives

Heading into the final week of registration 19 different team and driver combinations have applied for the program, which reaches the deadline for registrations on Friday, February 2ndat 4 PM. All Late Model Stock teams that can meet the requirements of the program are heavily encouraged to enter via the registration form on the CARS Tour website atwww.carsracingtour.com. The registration form has all requirements and full details of the program explained.

While just twelve team and driver combinations will be selected for the Touring 12 program, additional incentive programs are in place to affect all levels of participation amongst competitors in 2018.

Any team that competes in any three consecutive LMSC races in 2018 will receive additional $500 added to their purse checks at the third event. Thus a team that competes in all twelve races, that’s not on the Touring 12 program, would receive $2,000 in bonus money. In addition to the Run Three and Get Green program; track locals will get a heavy incentive to do battle against the touring stars when the series comes to town. The top three in LMSC track points, just prior to the CARS Tour race, will receive three, two, or one free Hoosier race tire to compete based on the order of their pre-entry.

The 2018 season kicks off on March 10th for LMSC teams at Tri-County Motor Speedway with the $10,000 to win, six tire, Mtn Dew Do the Dew 150. Event schedule and tickets are on sales now at www.carsracingtour.com. Fans planning on attending the event need to bring their Mtn Dew products to the gate the day of the race for $3 off general admission tickets. Additional discounts on general admission tickets, Mtn Dew four packs, and Pepsi Park It trackside parking spots are also available online only.

For additional information on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Super Late Model Tour visit www.carsracingtour.com. Be sure to stay active and social with the tour by liking “CARS Tour” on Facebook, following @CARSTour on Twitter, and scrolling through photos on Instagram cars_tour. Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, NC, at 704.662.9212.

Sources: CARS Tour PR