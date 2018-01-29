Supercars ace James Moffat will return to Porsche racing in 2018.

Moffat will join an expanded Wall Racing outfit for the 2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia championship, which includes reigning series champion David Wall and returning Pro-Am racer Greg Taylor.

Moffat placed third in the 2008 Carrera Cup Australia series before a two-year stint in Super2 and seven years in the top-flight Supercars Championship.

“It’s great to finally confirm that I’ll be racing with Wall Racing in the 2018 Carrera Cup championship. Last year with David (Wall) they proved they are more than capable of competing for not only race wins but also championships, so it exciting to be joining the team. It’s been 10 years since I last raced in Carrera Cup, so I’m eager to get out there and experience the cars again and see what we can achieve on track throughout the year,” said Moffat.

“None of this would have been possible without the great support of Wilson, PAYCE, JBL, Swann and Wall Racing. The start of the season on the streets of Adelaide can’t come soon enough.”

Moffat will face tough competition throughout 2018, none more so than from within his own team in defending series champion, David Wall.

“2017 was an amazing year to come home with the championship, equal pole positions, race wins and everything else that made it a year to remember,” said Wall.

“After a strong showing in 2016, last season was really everything that we set out to achieve. Coming back in 2018 with the brand new car, which is obviously something that we all look forward to as race drivers, to have a brand new car that no one else has driven before you is a special thing. I’m looking forward to the first run in the new 991 and to have James Moffat and Greg Taylor on board as team mates is going to be a fantastic addition to Wall Racing. I can’t wait to get going.”

Moffat isn’t the only Carrera Cup returnee for Wall Racing; TAG Heuer Pro-Am driver Greg Taylor will join the series for the first time since a part-time 2014 campaign.

“David Wall and I first met at The Farm at a Charity Drive Day and since then we have been good friends. I was able to start my racing career in a Porsche with Wall Racing so it’s great to come back to where it all started, after previous success with the team. I am looking forward to the season in the brand new 991 GT3 Cup car and working with a great group of people at Wall Racing,” said Taylor.

In addition to Wall Racing’s three-car Carrera Cup programme, the Sydney based team will also run Chelsea Angelo in the 2018 Porsche Michelin GT3 Cup Challenge Australia series.

The 2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia season begins on March 01-04 at the Adelaide 500.

