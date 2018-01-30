Cassidy, Seigler Take Key International Posts; Kennedy Assumes Camping World Truck Series Leadership Role

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 30, 2018) – NASCAR today announced key leadership appointments across its growing international business landscape and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Jim Cassidy has been named to the new leadership position of Chief International Officer, reporting into Steve O’Donnell, Executive Vice President, and Chief Racing Development Officer. Charged with growing the NASCAR brand of racing internationally, Cassidy will oversee all international competition and commercial operations, building on the success of NASCAR’s three international series with the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in Canada, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series, and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

“Jim brings nearly two decades of racing operations and industry leadership experience. He has worked tirelessly to grow our existing motorsports properties outside of the U.S and will lead our efforts to identify important growth opportunities internationally for our sport and its growing fan base,” said O’Donnell.

“NASCAR racing is broadcast in over 185 countries and territories, with race fans engaging stock car racing in person at events in Canada, Mexico and across Europe. The demand for NASCAR racing internationally has never been stronger and we look forward to bringing our sport closer to race fans everywhere,” said Cassidy.

Joining Cassidy in these efforts will be Chad Seigler in the new position of Vice President, International Business Development. Seigler will draw upon a decade of successful industry sales experience to oversee all international sales and partnership marketing. Celeste Griffin-Churchill in the new position of Senior Director, International, Joe Balash in his current role as Director, International Competition, and Bob Duvall in his position as Senior Director, International & Weekly/Touring Business Development will play key roles in this area.

NASCAR additionally announced that Ben Kennedy has been named to the leadership position of General Manager, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Kennedy will oversee all aspects of NASCAR’s popular truck series, working closely with Brad Moran, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Managing Director, and Jeff Wohlschlaeger, Managing Director, Series Marketing to continue to deliver great racing, fan experience, and marketing across this series. Kennedy will report into Elton Sawyer, Vice President, Competition and will work closely with O’Donnell and Steve Phelps, Executive Vice President and Chief Global Sales and Marketing Officer.

“Ben will draw upon his years of experience across NASCAR’s grassroots and national series to bring valuable commercial and competition insights to our NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. With promising young drivers and experienced veterans battling it out in close, side-by-side racing, Ben truly understands from experience that every lap matters and we are excited about his future leadership in this important national series,” said Brent Dewar, President, NASCAR.

Sources: Jon Schwartz/NASCAR Integrated Marketing Communications