25 brand new 911 GT3 Cup (Type 991.II) race cars were unloaded from shipping containers last weekend, uniting with the sole second generation 991-series GT3 Cup car which has been in the country since mid-2017.

Each Carrera Cup team will now perform their own pre-season testing programme ahead of the season-opening Adelaide 500 on March 1-4, 2018.

“We’re thrilled to have all 26 911 GT3 Cup cars in the country and starting the process of delivering these race cars for some eager race teams and drivers,” said Porsche Cars Australia Motorsport Manager, Troy Bundy.

“The feedback on the new 911 GT3 Cup from overseas has been sensational and they certainly look the part. We’re looking forward to hosting many new and returning teams and drivers for what is anticipated to be one of our best seasons to date.”

Several teams have already taken delivery of the new Carrera Cup race car, with Canberra based Cameron Hill the first to receive his new 2018 challenger.

“It’s a bit surreal taking delivery of the new 911 GT3 Cup. It’s an amazing race car – the details and build quality is incredible. You can tell that it’s a factory-built race car and I’m certainly looking forward to getting it on track in the coming weeks,” said Hill.

The new 911 GT3 Cup features improvements in all key areas – power, aerodynamics, longevity, safety.

Developed from scratch, the new naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine moves from 3.8 to 4.0 litres and provides 25 more horsepower – from 338 kW (460 hp) to 357 kW (485 hp) at 7,500 rpm. This component, along with the transmission, has doubled the time before the first rebuild is due from its predecessor.

New front and rear aprons give the 911 GT3 Cup a more angular appearance while providing optimised aerodynamics, while an enlarged roof hatch and proven bodyshell of aluminum and steel hybrid construction ensures this generation 911 GT3 Cup is the safest yet.

Technical Specifications

Concept

– Single-seater production-based race car

– Base model: 911 GT3

Engine

– Aluminium six-cylinder horizontally opposed engine, rear-mounted

– 3,996 cm3; stroke 81.5 mm; bore 102 mm

– Max. power: 357 kW (485 hp) at 7,500 rpm

– Max. torque: 480 Nm at 6,250 rpm

Transmission

– Porsche six-speed sequential dog-type transmission

– Pneumatic gearshift activation (paddle shift)

Bodyshell

– Intelligent lightweight construction in aluminium and steel composite

– Weld-in roll cage, certified compliance with FIA homologation regulations for safety cages

Brakes

– Two independent brake circuits with brake pressure sensors for front and rear axle, adjustable by the driver via brake balance system

– Bosch ABS system

Electronics

– COSWORTH colour display ICD with integrated fault diagnostics

– COSWORTH electrical system control unit IPS32

– VBOX Video HD2 in-car camera system

Weight/dimensions

Total weight: ca. 1‚200 kg

Total length: 4‚564 mm

Total width: 1‚980 mm

Total height: 1‚246 mm

Wheelbase: 2‚456 mm

2018 Porsche Wilson Security Carrera Cup Australia Race Calendar

Round 1 – Adelaide 500, March 01-04, 2018

Round 2 – Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, March 22-25, 2018

Round 3 – Phillip Island 500, April 20-22, 2018

Round 4 – Darwin Triple Crown, June 15-17, 2018

Round 5 – Sydney SuperSprint, August 03-04, 2018

Round 6 – The Bend SuperSprint, August 24-26, 2018

Round 7 – Bathurst 1000, October 04-07, 2018

Round 8 – Gold Coast 600, October 19-21, 2018

Sources: Daniel Jordan/Porsche Cars Australia