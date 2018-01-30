Greenville Pickens Speedway has long been known as a short track that has helped shape the careers of many great drivers. Georgia’s Kyle Plott is one of the latest products of the flat South Carolina oval to make it into the Super Late Model ranks the past few years.



Greenville Pickens also became the site of Plott’s biggest accomplishment to date, winning the 2017 edition of the $10,000 Meltdown Race last February. Not surprisingly, Plott is ready to head back to the Easley, SC race track for the 2018 Meltdown to defend his crown against a stout field of competitors.



“I’m definitely excited. We are putting the car where it was last year, so I hope it’s as good as it was last year. We’ll just have to wait and see,” Plott said. “It’s the same car, the one my brother Kason also drove at the (Snowball) Derby.”



While Plott is trying to keep everything the same on his side, things have changed across the rest of the board, with the Meltdown’s competition caliber being raised from 2017. Though he is confident, last year’s triumph isn’t necessarily adding any extra confidence this time around.

“There is going to stiffer competition this time,” Plott admitted. “The track has worn a little off from it being freshly paved the first race out when we were there last year. But not a lot has changed and I’ve got a lot of confidence going into the race because I really like Greenville and I’ve always been good there.”



Plott will head back to the Meltdown Race after hitting the reset button over the winter months. While the team currently has only one car in their stable, with Kyle behind the wheel, the team hopes to be back to two with Kason Plott rejoining the driver roster soon.



“We’ve been trying to sell the one car we built last year,” Plott explained. “We’re going to run this old car the first few races before we get the new car to the shop. Once we get the new car here we’re going to work to get ready.”



Going forward, the Plott brothers will be looking to hit many of the big money races in the Southeast and possibly even more to continue the growth that was displayed early in 2017.



“I know I’m going to hit all the $10,000 to win races down here this year, I know that’s for sure,” Plott stated. “We are going to try to run all of the Southern Super Series races again. Maybe try to run the All American (400) this year and stuff like that. We’re going to try to venture up to the Carolinas a little bit more this year and not just down south. We want to try and run against some different competition and see where we stack up there.”



Sources: 51 Sports/Kyle Plott PR