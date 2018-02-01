The ‘Lap Down, Go Around’ will allow the top-running driver one (or more) laps down at the time of a caution to circle past the leaders and make up one lap. The driver necessitating the caution will not be eligible for the wave around during the ensuing yellow flag period.

Algonkin Motel of Bainbridge, N.Y., will present the ‘Lap Down, Go Around’ at all STSS Modified events in both the Halmar International North Region and Velocita-USA South Region.

BAINBRIDGE, NY — For the 2018 Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco, there will be a ‘second chance’ for drivers falling a lap down.

“Since we started the series, we’ve always dropped the lapped cars to the tail of the field in the order they are running,” STSS organizer Brett Deyo said. “It’s been a great courtesy to our lead-lap cars, but it does take away all opportunity for a driver that gets trapped a lap down early or loses a lap with a flat tire the chance to race their way back on the lead lap.

“More than once last year we had a lapped car running faster than the leader but each yellow they’d have to drop to the rear. The ‘Lap Down, Go Around’ concept is a straight-up, fair way to address this.”

Algonkin Motel has signed up to sponsor the ‘Lap Down, Go Around’ this season. The Algonkin Motel is located off Interstate 88 between Bainbridge and Sidney. It is a family owned and operated motel offering a clean, quiet unique stay with affordable rates year-round.

All rooms have been renovated with amenities to include LCD televisions, free high-speed internet, microwaves and refrigerators in every room. To learn more, visit www.algonkinmotel.com or call 607.967.5911 ext. 27.

The Algonkin Motel is owned and operated by Jamie and Denise Page, who field the No. 6H Modified driven by J.R. Hurlburt on the STSS North Region.

