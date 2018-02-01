The APC Series is pleased to announce a new partnership agreement with Castrol Motor Oil to become the Official Motor Oil of the APC United Late Model Series. The APC Series is extremely proud to add such a quality and well-known business to our list of partners. This partnership will not only see Castrol be the official motor oil of the series, but Castrol will also provide a $150 product voucher contingency award at each event in 2018. The Voucher can be claimed on Castrol product at participating APC Stores. In addition to the contingency award, every car in the APC Series will sport a Castrol decal on the roof of their cars above the rear windshield.

Castrol is the world leading manufacturer, distributor and marketer of premium lubricating oils, greases and related services to automotive, industrial, marine, aviation, oil exploration and production customers across the world. The company founded in 1899, is headquartered in the United Kingdom and operates directly in over 60 countries, and employs approximately 7,500 staff worldwide. In nearly 74 other countries, Castrol is represented by third party distributors who market and sell the products locally. The Castrol delivery network extends throughout 120 countries, covering 800 ports and partnering with over 2000 distributors and agents.

Central Region Sales Manager Kristine Brown was asked about joining forces with the APC Series;

“Castrol’s heritage has always been committed to the racing community – from grassroots kart racing to the international speedway. Castrol focuses on power and superior performance which is why we fully support and endorse the APC Racing Series”. Kristine continued by saying; “What better way to showcase our lubricants than ensuring we take care of the unique vehicles who push Castrol oil to the Edge”.

The APC Series looks forward to this exciting partnership with Castrol becoming the official motor oil of the series. With well over 100 years of experience and 13 R&D centers worldwide, Castrol is a global technology leader. Castrol is more than oil, it’s liquid engineering. Castrol provides lubricants and supports passionate race teams and consumers. As the #1 brand in Canada, Castrol Edge Synthetic dominates the market providing performance and strength for your engine. In Canada, Castrol lubricants are marketed, manufactured and distributed by Wakefield Canada, a privately owned, entrepreneurial company focused on automotive, heavy duty and industrial lubricants. For more information please visit Castrol.ca

Sources: Sources: Jamie Dyson/APC Racing Series PR