One of Europe’s Leading Producers of Menswear to Outfit Team in its Signature Denim

KANNAPOLIS, North Carolina (Feb. 1, 2018) – Menswear brand JACK & JONES will be seen on Haas F1 Team personnel and its racecars during the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship as part of a new partnership with the only American team in Formula One.

JACK & JONES lifestyle apparel will be provided to Haas F1 Team members. At the track, the iconic JACK & JONES brand will be seen on the back of the rear wing of Haas F1 Team’s racecars and on the firesuits of drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen. The partnership highlights JACK & JONES’ signature denim line which anchored the company’s founding 27 years ago.

“At JACK & JONES, we’re as dedicated to denim as a Formula One driver is to their racing, and that’s why our new partnership with Haas F1 Team makes so much sense for our brand,” said Henning Nielsen, head of e-commerce and marketing, JACK & JONES. “Just as Haas F1 Team pushes its cars, drivers, and crewmen to extract maximum performance, we do the same with our denim to ensure quality and comfort.”

JACK & JONES is not new to Formula One as the menswear brand’s longstanding commitment to Magnussen and previous team sponsorships attest. The partnership with Haas F1 Team is a natural continuation of JACK & JONES’ strong company history within motorsports and Formula One in particular.

“The dedication and professionalism it takes to be in Formula One aligns with the values we apply in our everyday approach to denim and menswear,” Nielsen added. “We strive to be the best, just like Haas F1 Team. That’s why we have supported Kevin Magnussen throughout his career and why we have decided to join Haas F1 Team this season.”

Denim is the backbone of JACK & JONES, created with meticulous craftsmanship and preparation. A pair of JACK & JONES jeans goes through 50 pairs of hands before it reaches the end consumer in the store.

“We’re very proud to announce our new partnership with JACK & JONES. It’s a brand built on hard work and attention to detail that has grown very quickly and delivers a quality product,” said Guenther Steiner, team principal, Haas F1 Team. “While we are still relatively new in Formula One, our objectives and work ethic are very similar to JACK & JONES. The recognition JACK & JONES has in its marketplace is what we strive for in Formula One.”

JACK & JONES is the largest business unit within the BESTSELLER group and one of the biggest men’s fashion retailers in Europe with more than a thousand stores in 38 countries.

JACK & JONES is one of Europe's leading producers of menswear. The brand is the largest business unit within the BESTSELLER group and one of the biggest men's fashion retailers in Europe with more than a thousand stores in 38 countries. JACK & JONES clothes are sold by thousands of wholesale partners all over the world. Jeans are still regarded as the backbone of the brand, but JACK & JONES is supplied by the three lifestyles; JACK & JONES PREMIUM, JACK & JONES CORE and JACK & JONES ORIGINALS. Combined with footwear plus accessories, the brand completely covers all style and fashion needs of young men.

Haas F1 Team debuted in the FIA Formula One World Championship in 2016, becoming the first American Formula One team since 1986. Founded by industrialist Gene Haas, Haas F1 Team is based in the United States on the same Kannapolis, North Carolina, campus as his championship-winning NASCAR team, Stewart-Haas Racing. Haas is the founder of Haas Automation, the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America, and he is chairman of Haas F1 Team.

