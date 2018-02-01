Stafford Springs, CT — The theme leading up to the 2018 weekly racing season at Stafford Speedway is progress. The Limited Late Model and SK Light Modified divisions will both see an increase to their weekly payouts by 13%, pushing the total weekly purse for both divisions over $3,000. The Limited Late Model and SK Light Modified divisions are both key in Stafford’s division ladder program. With a goal to provide teams and drivers a path to gain experience and move up if they choose, the Stafford’s ladder program has prepared countless drivers for their chance on the big stage.

“Any time we can raise weekly payouts for any of our divisions is a positive step,” explained Stafford General Manager Mark Arute. “The Limited Late Models and SK Lights are both instrumental divisions to the Speedway. Both divisions will see a nice weekly purse increase and also each will have a special event night, where we have extended the race distance and have posted a sizable payout. We want drivers and teams in both the Limited Late Models and SK Lights to see our commitment to their division.”

Weekly Limited Late Model and SK Light features will now pay $350 to win, $250 for 2nd, and $225 for 3rd. See the full updated purse breakdown here: http://staffordmotorspeedway. com/2018-stafford-speedway-sk- light-limited-late-model- street-stock-weekly-purses/.

Both divisions have become a mix of veterans and rookies, which has created an environment to produce some great racing. Countless drivers have successfully transitioned from the Limited Late Model and SK Light division to the the SK Modified® and Late Model divisions. The 2017 SK Modified® Rookie of the year Josh Wood, along with current SK Modified® competitors D.J. Burnham and Sean Foster, are all graduates of the Limited Late Model division. The list of SK Light graduates moving into the SK Modified® division is even longer with 13 SK Light graduates already registered for the 2018 SK Modified® season.

“I’ve enjoyed watching these teams and drivers learn their way around Stafford in our Limited Late Model and SK Light Modified programs. Our goal with this ladder system has always been to provide safe and affordable divisions for teams to learn and move up if they choose,” continued Mark Arute. “One great example of that is Albert and Cliff Saunders, both are moving to the Late Model division in 2018. They started in the Street Stocks, moved to the Limited Late Models and are now making the jump to Late Models. If you’ve been watching them, they are a perfect example of what we are trying to accomplish at Stafford Speedway.”

Along with the weekly payout increase both the Limited Late Model and SK Light Modified divisions are also slated for one extra distance event in 2018. The SK Lights will run 40 laps in the annual Dunleavy Truck and Trailer Modifiedz night scheduled for Friday, May 25th, while the Limited Late Models will run a 30 lap feature on Friday, July 20th. Both events will have bolstered purse structure to be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2018 SK Light and Limited Late Model seasons kick off at Stafford Motor Speedway with the 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® on April 27-29. Tickets for the “Greatest Race in the History of Spring” are on sale now at the Speedway Box Office. Tickets are priced at $40.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $42.00 for all ages. As always, Stafford Motor Speedway offers free parking with overnight parking available. All tickets are good for both Saturday and Sunday admission. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax. Discount Spring Sizzler® tickets will be available beginning in March at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR