Barre, VT – Thunder Road officials announced today that they have signed a multi-year agreement with Maplewood Convenience Stores and Irving Oil to become the entitlement sponsors of the Thunder Road Late Model division. The agreement runs through the 2020 season and includes full naming rights to the track’s top auto racing class.

The Maplewood/Irving Late Models have been the lead division at Thunder Road since 1992 when the division was created. They were known at the time as the Late Model Sportsmen. The division competes under American-Canadian Tour (ACT) Late Model rules.

The addition of Maplewood and Irving marks the first time since 1998 that the Late Models have had a title sponsor. Maplewood previously sponsored the Late Model Semi-Feature and Triple Crown program from 2015 to 2017.

“We at Maplewood, along with our friends from Irving Oil, are so pleased with this new partnership,” Maplewood owner Wayne Lamberton said. “We anxiously await spring and the kick-off to this great new relationship at the ‘Nation’s Site of Excitement’.”

Maplewood Convenience Store is a locally-owned business with locations in Berlin, South Barre, and Waterbury. The Maplewood Vermont Travelers Service Center in Berlin, a public/private partnership to provide information and services, is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Irving Oil is a multinational energy company that specializes in fuel oil and natural gas. They operate Irving Oil Refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick and own or franchise more than 900 gas stations throughout New England and Eastern Canada. All Maplewood Convenience Store locations offer Irving gasoline, diesel fuel, and other products.

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com,https://www.facebook.com/ Maplewood-Convenience-Store- 144458612262971/, or www.theirving.com.

Sources: Michael Stridsberg/Thunder Road Speedbowl PR

Alan Ward photo