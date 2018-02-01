TULSA, Okla. (February 1, 2018) – MAVTV Motorsports Network has confirmed the broadcast of 13 nights of the racing with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series (ASCS), presented by MAVTV.

First on the list for the 2018 season is Tony Stewart’s Texas Sprint Car Nationals at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on Friday, April 6 and Saturday, April 7. Next will be the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup, happening June 21-23, is followed by the Knoxville ASCS 360 Nationals on August 2-4.

Another three-day affair for fans to enjoy is the Hockett/McMillin Memorial, takes place September 20-22, with the final two nights of the season set to round out the TV lineup at Creek County Speedway on Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27.

Owned and operated by Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV Motorsports Network is a television network with its roots deep in the automotive world. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports that includes prestigious events such as the Chili Bowl, The AMA Pro Motocross series, and the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup. MAVTV also covers multitudes of grassroots series’ from across the globe including drag boats, sprint boats, drag racing, pro pulling, rally racing, drifting, dirt racing, ice racing and everything in between plus a package of automotive reality and custom build shows. MAVTV is available on most major networks across the USA and Canada, including DIRECTV and Spectrum. If it has a motor, it’s on MAVTV.

Having been a part of the MAVTV lineup since its inception, close to 2,000 hours of Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour competition has been shown. With the launch of the Lucas Oil Racing TV (LORTV) app in 2016, fans are now able to go back and watch every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour event ever broadcast on the MAVTV Motorsports Network. In addition to past shows, any upcoming events with the MAVTV Motorsports Network are shown live on LORTV, giving drivers, teams, and sponsors a reach that is nearly limitless.

Lucas Oil Racing TV is the first streaming TV network dedicated solely to the world of motorsports – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The new network is the world’s premier motorsports destination. Programming includes LIVE and pre-taped racing, expanded pre-and post-race action, behind-the-scenes content, unseen interviews, automobile build shows, and an extensive library of national and international motorsports content! The app is available through www.LucasOilRacing.TV for viewing on smartphones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Android Tablets, and Roku. To subscribe or get more information, please visit www.LucasOilRacing.TV

Race-by-race coverage will be provided nightly by Racinboys.com, which remains as the official online broadcast provider of the American Sprint Car Series.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Sponsors:

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. More information can be found on Lucas Oil Products at www.lucasoil.com. MAVTV Motorsports Network is the presenting sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series.Log onto www.mavtv.com for information regarding availability and listings in your area.

Associate sponsors for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network include Hoosier Racing Tire, CP-Carrillo Pistons, EMI, and Brodix. All Heat Races are brought to you by ButlerBuilt Professional Seating Systems. All B-Features are presented by BMRS.

Team Lucas Sponsors for the American Sprint Car Series consist of Protect the Harvest, Geico, Zotto Mattress, Spray Nine, LucasOilRacing.tv, and General Tire.

Communications for the American Sprint Car Series is provided by Racing Electronics. All events are broadcast online at http://www.racinboys.com.

Product and Contingency Sponsorship provided by: K&N Filters, KSE Racing Products, BMRS, SpeedMart, Engler Machine and Tool, FSR Radiator and Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, MyRacePass.com, Weld Wheels, Maxwell Industries, Simpson, Wesmar Racing Engines, Hinchman Indy Racewear, Rod End Supply, Smiley’s Racing Products, Speedway Motors, and Hilborn Injection.

Sources: Bryan Hulbert/ASCS PR