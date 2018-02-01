Los Angeles, CA (February 1, 2017) – On the heels of yesterday’s official unveiling of the new Polaris RZR® RS1, Red Bull Global Rallycross is pleased to announce that the new model will be the exclusive vehicle used in the series’ new side-by-side class, Polaris GRC. The RZR RS1 will see its first rallycross competition on Saturday, May 19 in the 2018 season opener, taking place at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

“Since we first announced the addition of a Polaris-exclusive class for the 2018 Red Bull GRC season, fans have been eagerly awaiting the news of which side-by-side model would compete,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “The RZR RS1 will be an exceptional addition to our grid and will provide an action-packed experience for our fans all season long.”

“Red Bull GRC is the perfect platform for the most agile RZR ever,” said Matt Boone, RZR, and GENERAL® Marketing Director. “The all-new vehicle is race inspired and built for the best drivers in the world! We cannot wait for those drivers to put the single-seat side-by-side to the test.”

RZR RS1 delivers power and precision for a driver-focused off-road experience unlike any other. Featuring the power and suspension of the RZR XP® 1000’s with an upgraded drivetrain, the RZR RS1 harnesses this extreme performance in a precision-balanced chassis for unmatched agility. The single-seat puts you in the optimal center-of-mass driving position for the ultimate driver’s experience.

The Polaris GRC class will implement similar safety requirements and race format to the existing GRC categories. As a result, Polaris GRC competitors will see more track time than other side-by-side series. Competitors interested in racing in the new Polaris GRC category can contact info@ redbullglobalrallycross.com.

About Red Bull Global Rallycross

Created to produce the most exciting action in all of motorsport, Red Bull Global Rallycross combines the best elements of stage rally, off-road and circuit racing in a fan-friendly environment. International superstars battle wheel-to-wheel over dirt, gravel, and the series’ signature 70-foot jump. For more information visit http://www. redbullglobalrallycross.com.

About Polaris

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is a global powersports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders, workers, and outdoor enthusiasts for more than 60 years. With annual 2016 sales of $4.5 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR®, and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; the Sportsman® and Polaris ACE® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; and Polaris RMK®, INDY®, Switchback® and RUSH® snowmobiles. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally include military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. Visit www.polaris.com for more information.

Sources: Red Bull Global Rallycross PR