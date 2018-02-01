Ryan presented with John Bruno Award; new era begins at half-mile Vermont dirt track

RUTLAND, Vt. – Devil’s Bowl Speedway officially crowned its track champions from the 2017 stock car racing season on Saturday, January 27, at the annual Banquet of Champions. A packed house of more than 325 guests celebrated at the Holiday Inn Rutland-Killington in Rutland, Vt., honoring the accomplishments of top drivers across 12 divisions on both the dirt and asphalt surfaces at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

The event officially drew to a close the dual-surface era at the West Haven, Vt., facility, and kicked off the 2018 season that will dirt racing return full-time to the half-mile layout at Devil’s Bowl.

Kenny Tremont Jr., of West Sand Lake, N.Y., collected his eighth career Devil’s Bowl Speedway track championship, topping the point standings in the Central Vermont Motorcycles Sportsman Modified division on the dirt track. The title was his first under NASCAR Whelen All-American Series sanction. Vince Quenneville Jr., of Brandon, Vt., received championship honors for the asphalt track’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Sportsman Modified division – his second title in three years.

In the Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock division, Chris Murray of Fair Haven, Vt., was crowned champion of the dirt track, and 18-year-old Dylan Rabtoy of Swanton, Vt., celebrated his asphalt track title. Portland Glass Mini Stock championship titles went to Chris Charbonneau of Rutland, Vt., on the dirt, and rookie Shawn Moquin of Milton, Vt., on the asphalt.

Track championship awards were also presented to Seth Bridge of Mendon, Vt. (Driven Transport Late Model – asphalt); Lacey Hanson of Orwell, Vt. (360 Sprint Car – dirt); 15 year-old rookie Austin Chaves of Chester, Vt. (500cc Mini Sprint – dirt); and Cory Gray of Clarendon, Vt. (Enduro Series). The top point standing drivers in all divisions were also recognized, along with drivers from the Ladies Mini Stock and Bandit Youth Mini Stock classes.

Rookie of the Year laurels were presented to Sportsman Modified drivers James Fadden and Chad White on the dirt and asphalt tracks, respectively, while Super Stock honors went to Brian Rogers and Brett Wood, Mini Stock awards were given to Johnny Bruno and champion Moquin, and the freshman crown was given to Late Model racer Evan Hallstrom.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway staff and officials presented three special annual awards as well; longtime car owner and mechanic Clayton Ryan received the track’s most prestigious honor – the sixth annual John Bruno Award – in recognition of a lifetime of contributions to local stock car racing while maintain high standards of conduct on and off the track.

Speedway official Steve Longchamp, who serves as the handicapper and a part-time announcer, was presented with the Award of Excellence. Multi-faceted staff member Robbie Thornton, who worked as a volunteer for many years, received the Dedication Award.

The annual Sportsmanship Awards, which were decided by a vote of drivers, were given to Modified racers Quenneville and Jimmy Ryan, Super Stock drivers Murray and Wood, Mini Stock racers Cameron Kennedy and Andrew FitzGerald, and 500cc Mini Sprint champion Chaves. Most Improved Driver honors went to dirt Modified runner Billy Lussier, Super Stock drivers Josh Bussino and R.J. Germain, Mini Stock competitors Bruno and Roo Forrest, and Mini Sprint racer Cody O’Brien, who was just 12 years old during the 2017 season.

NASCAR’s UNOH Youth Achievement Awards went to dirt driver Bruno, age 14, and asphalt racer Forrest, 17, as each was recognized as the top-performing NASCAR Whelen All-American Series driver under the age of 18 on each track surface. Each driver receives a plaque and a $500 cash prize, and will also earn a $500 scholarship to the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) should he choose to attend college there after high school.

Champion drivers Tremont, Quenneville, Murray, Rabtoy, Charbonneau, Moquin, Bridge, and Gray each received $100 gift certificates from O’Reilly Auto Parts, while 25 different Modified drivers received $50 gift certificates from Shiley Fabrication through the Hard Charger and Hard Luck programs. Area Auto Racing News also awarded subscriptions to its weekly newspaper to Fadden and Chaves via random draw.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s 52nd season of stock car racing opens on Sunday, May 27, featuring the Sprint Cars of New England tour, the King of Dirt Racing Series Sportsman Modifieds, and Devil’s Bowl’s weekly divisions. The blockbuster “Vermont 200” for Sportsman Modifieds – which will pay a record $10,000 to the winner – will be held on Sunday, September 16.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vt., four miles north of Exit 2 off of U.S. Route 4 and just 20 minutes from Rutland, Vt. For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is on Facebook at facebook.com/DevilsBowlSpeedway and on Twitter and Instagram at @DevilsBowlSpeed; follow the action using the #DevilsBowl hashtag.

DEVIL’ S BOWL SPEEDWAY – BANQUET OF CHAMPIONS AWARD WINNERS

Saturday, January 27, 2018 – Holiday Inn Rutland-Killington, Rutland, Vt.

Special Annual Award Winners

John Bruno Award:

Clayton Ryan, Whiting, Vt.

Award of Excellence:

Steve Longchamp, Waterbury, Vt.

Dedication Award:

Robbie Thornton, Rutland, Vt.

Asphalt 1/2-mile – NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Track Champions:

O’Reilly Auto Parts Sportsman Modified – Vince Quenneville Jr., Brandon, Vt.

Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock – Dylan Rabtoy, Swanton, Vt.

Portland Glass Mini Stock – Shawn Moquin, Milton, Vt.

Driven Transport Late Model – Seth Bridge, Mendon, Vt.

Rookies of the Year:

O’Reilly Auto Parts Sportsman Modified – Chad White, Fort Ann, N.Y.

Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock – Brett Wood, Georgia, Vt.

Portland Glass Mini Stock – Shawn Moquin, Milton, Vt.

Driven Transport Late Model – Evan Hallstrom, Northfield, Vt.

Sportsmanship Awards:

O’Reilly Auto Parts Sportsman Modified – Vince Quenneville Jr., Brandon, Vt.

Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock – Brett Wood, Georgia, Vt.

Portland Glass Mini Stock – Andrew FitzGerald, West Rutland, Vt.

Most Improved Driver Awards:

Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock – R.J. Germain, Bristol, Vt.

Portland Glass Mini Stock – Brendan “Roo” Forrest, West Rutland, Vt.

Dirt 3/10-mile – NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Track Champions:

Central Vermont Motorcycles Sportsman Modified – Kenny Tremont, West Sand Lake, N.Y.

Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock – Chris Murray, Fair Haven, Vt.

Portland Glass Mini Stock – Chris Charbonneau, Rutland, Vt.

360 Sprint Car – Lacey Hanson, Orwell, Vt.

500cc Mini Sprint – Austin Chaves, Chester, Vt.

Rookies of the Year:

Central Vermont Motorcycles Sportsman Modified – James Fadden, Plainfield, N.H.

Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock – Brian Rogers, Castleton, Vt.

Portland Glass Mini Stock – Johnny Bruno, Castleton, Vt.

Sportsmanship Awards:

Central Vermont Motorcycles Sportsman Modified – Jimmy Ryan, Whiting, Vt.

Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock – Chris Murray, Fair Haven, Vt.

Portland Glass Mini Stock – Cameron Kennedy, Rochester, Vt.

500cc Mini Sprint – Austin Chaves, Chester, Vt.

Most Improved Driver Awards:

Central Vermont Motorcycles Sportsman Modified – Billy Lussier, Fair Haven, Vt.

Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Super Stock – Josh Bussino, Mount Holly, Vt.

Portland Glass Mini Stock – Johnny Bruno, Castleton, Vt.

500cc Mini Sprint – Cody O’Brien, Springfield, Vt.

Enduro Series

Series Champion:

Cory Gray, Clarendon, Vt.

Contingency Award Winners

O’Reilly Auto Parts Champion Awards:

O’Reilly Auto Parts Asphalt Sportsman Modified – Vince Quenneville Jr., Brandon, Vt.

Central Vermont Motorcycles Dirt Sportsman Modified – Kenny Tremont, West Sand Lake, N.Y.

Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Asphalt Super Stock – Dylan Rabtoy, Swanton, Vt.

Rosen & Berger Auto Recyclers Dirt Super Stock – Chris Murray, Fair Haven, Vt.

Portland Glass Asphalt Mini Stock – Shawn Moquin, Milton, Vt.

Portland Glass Dirt Mini Stock – Chris Charbonneau, Rutland, Vt.

Driven Transport Asphalt Late Model – Seth Bridge, Mendon, Vt.

Enduro Series – Cory Gray, Clarendon, Vt.

Shiley Fabrication Hard Charger & Hard Luck Awards:

O’Reilly Auto Parts Asphalt Sportsman Modified – Chuck Bradford, Jackie Brown Jr., Jason Durgan, Billy Lussier, Ron Proctor, Vince Quenneville Jr., Joey Roberts, Mike Wells, Chad White

Central Vermont Motorcycles Dirt Sportsman Modified – Mike Block, Jackie Brown Jr., Brian Calabrese, Justin Comes, Mike Fisher, Tim Hartman Jr., Randy Howe, Thomas Kimball, Tim LaDuc, Billy Lussier, Chad Miller, Vince Quenneville Jr., Jimmy Ryan, Joey Scarborough, Justin Severance, Tanner Siemons , Kenny Tremont Jr., Michael Wagner-Fitzgerald, Brian Whittemore

University of Northwestern Ohio Youth Achievement Award & Scholarship:

Portland Glass Mini Stock (Asphalt) – Brendan “Roo” Forrest, West Rutland, Vt.

Portland Glass Mini Stock (Dirt) – Johnny Bruno, Castleton, Vt.

Area Auto Racing News Subscription Prizes:

James Fadden, Austin Chaves

Sources: Justin St. Louis/Devil’s Bowl Speedway PR