Stafford Springs, CT — The 2018 Street Stock season at Stafford Speedway will see second generation driver Meg Fuller take to the track and run for R.A.D. Auto Machine Rookie of the Year honors. The soon to be 16-year old Fuller, the daughter of 1993 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Rick Fuller, has already been racing for 10 years. Fuller ran 9 years in the quarter midget ranks at the Little T Speedway in Thompson and last season was her first year in a full size racecar. Fuller won Rookie of the Year honors in the Limited Sportsman division at Thompson and she made three starts in Stafford’s DARE Stock division behind the wheel of her #21 Propane Plus Chevrolet. Fuller’s 2017 experience has her looking forward to the 2018 season.

“I’m very excited for the 2018 season at Stafford,” said Fuller. “The drivers at Stafford were all very respectful. Winning Rookie of the Year would mean a lot to me because that would show that we achieved a lot in our rookie season.”

As Fuller is preparing for a full season at both Stafford and Thompson for the 2018 season, she will be hosting a fund raiser with the assistance of one of her sponsors, Tri-State Speedway in Dudley, MA. The fund raiser will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11 and will run from 11am-2pm. Tickets to the fundraiser are $40 and there will be door prizes available for those in attendance.

“Thanks to my sponsor Tri-State Speedway in Dudley, MA, we’re holding a fundraiser for the upcoming season,” said Fuller. “The event will be on Sunday, Feb. 11 from 11am-2pm and the cost for tickets is $40. We have a ticket link on my Meg Fuller Racing Facebook page and there is also a link for a Go Fund Me page for anyone who can’t attend and would like to donate a different amount.”

Fuller showed that she was a quick study in her limited Stafford experience last season. In only three starts, Fuller recorded top-7 finishes in each race after starting in the back of the pack. For the 2018 season, Fuller is focusing on keeping her car together and she would love to be able to add her name to the winners list alongside her father, who has won a total of 14 feature events at Stafford spread across the SK Modified®, ProStock, Street Stock, Whelen Modified Tour, and K&N Pro East Series. Should she run into any troubles with her #2 car this season, she has a two great resources of information to lean on in her father Rick and Uncle Jimmy.

“Just like every other team we’re hoping we can win some races this season and as long as we can keep the car in one piece, that will be a win for us every week,” said Fuller. “I would love to finish in the top-5 in points but keeping the car together would be great. A win would be amazing and it would show that all our hard work has paid off. I’d be thrilled to add my name to the winners list at Stafford. Now that I’ve run the rack a couple of times, I know where the correct groove is. Having my Dad and Uncle Jimmy to use for any questions I have is a great help.”

In addition to Propane Plus, Fuller will carry several other sponsors as she tackles the 2018 Street Stock season.

“I’d like to thank Tri-State Speedway, Propane Plus, Interstate Transmission, and hopefully we’ll have Simoniz as a sponsor this season,” said Fuller. “I’d also like to thank my Dad, my Uncle Jimmy, and my photographer Ann. I think the competition will be pretty stiff again this season and I can’t wait to get racing.”

The 2018 Street Stock season kicks off at the 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® on April 27-29. Tickets for the “Greatest Race in the History of Spring” are on sale now at the Speedway Box Office. Tickets are priced at $40.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $42.00 for all ages. As always, Stafford Motor Speedway offers free parking with overnight parking available. All tickets are good for both Saturday and Sunday admission. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax. Discount Spring Sizzler® tickets will be available beginning in March at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores.

For more information contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR