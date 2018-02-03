Tidaback Remains Critical After Atlantic City Indoor Racing Crash; Three Quarter Midget Racer Brandon Azzalina and Kart Driver Cameron Carter Released from AC Hospital

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ February 3, 2018 . . . Two of the three drivers who were injured over the January 26-27 weekend at the Indoor Auto Racing Series events in Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall have been released from the hospital. Driver Mike Tidaback, 50 of Brick, N.J., remains hospitalized.

“Mike Tidaback is in critical condition at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Atlantic City Campus,” reports Jennifer Tornetta, director of Media Relations at the hospital. “His family has asked that we extend its thanks for the support and concern the community has shown and that we not release additional information. We appreciate your honoring the family’s request for privacy.”

Brandon Azzalina and Cameron Carter were released mid-week. Azzalina, 22 of Saylorsburg, Pa., received a fracture of the T12 and L1 vertebra when his TQ Midget hit the fourth turn hard on Saturday night. He was fitted with a brace before being released. He also sustained a concussion.

Azzalina said he was told to expect to wear his back brace for twelve weeks. His concussion symptoms, which he said caused dizziness when standing, have largely passed.

Champ Kart driver Cameron Carter, 31 of Blues Creek, N.C. was leading Saturday night’s feature event by a straight-away when he came in hard contact with a lapped car that had spun off turn two. He was hospitalized with a fractured T-12 vertebra. He was also fitted with a back brace prior to his release.

Sources: Steve Barrick/Ernie Saxton Communications, Inc.