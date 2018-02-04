The time has come! The Midwest Supermodifed Series schedule has been released. The six-race schedule has tracks familiar to supermodified racing and one track that hasn’t seen the supers since 1994.

The season kicks off May, 12th at Sandusky Speedway. The next two events will be in June. The first will be on June, 9th at Midvale Speedway and then at Lorain County Speedway on June, 16th. The supers return to Sandusky Speedway on July, 7th. With the Sandusky Hy-Miler at the end of the July, the supers return to action at Lorain County Speedway on August 4th. The season ends with championship night at Lucas Oil Speedway, also known as IRP on September 29th.

Lori May of MSS wishes to thank Kevin and Michelle Bonnema of Lorain County Speedway, Chris Tolloty of Midvale Speedway along with new track owners, John and Kelly Chapman, Kevin and Bev Jaycox of Sandusky Speedway, and Dave Duncan, promoter of Lucas Oil Speedway.

Sources: Midwest Supermodified Series PR

2018 Schedule

May 12, 2018 SANDUSKY SPEEDWAY

June 9th 2018 Midvale Speedway

June 16, 2018 LORAIN COUNTY SPEEDWAY

July 7th, 2018 SANDUSKY SPEEDWAY

August 4th, 2018 LORAIN COUNTY SPEEDWAY

September 29th, 2018 Lucas Oil Raceway SEASON SERIES POINTS CHAMPIONSHIP