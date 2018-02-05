Salem, NH – Formula Race Promotions (FRP) today announced that F4 cars are now permitted to race in the F2000 Championship Series following an agreement with SCCA Pro Racing. The two groups have come together to provide drivers the maximum amount of seat time while still maintaining a cost-contained budget.

The agreement will allow the Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda cars to enter the F2000 Championship Series for the 2018 season at all seven FRP weekends.

“We are looking forward to welcoming F4 teams and drivers onto our grid in the 2018 season. With an exciting seven-week calendar we offer ample opportunities for quality track time,” commented Robert Wright and Al Guibord, co-owners, Formula Race Promotions.



The F4 U.S. car will still run as spec cars alongside the F2000 cars with the Ligier JS F4 16 chassis and the homologated Honda Civic Type R engine

With FRP’s exclusive agreement with Hoosier Racing Tire, the car will be equipped with Hoosier Racing slicks.

The F2000 Championship Series season opens at Watkins Glen International, May 11-13, and is followed by similar double-race weekends at VIR, Mid-Ohio, Pittsburgh, Summit Point, New Jersey and Road Atlanta.

“FRP and SCCA Pro Racing have a long history of working together,” said SCCA Pro Racing Vice President Steve Oseth. “We also have teams that run in both F4 U.S. and FRP, so having them enter F4 U.S. cars during F2000 Championship Series events benefits the teams, the drivers, the series and the manufacturers.”

The F4 U.S. Championship and F1600 Championship, F2000 Championship and Atlantic Championship Series are slated to compete at three events together at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course June 28-July 1, Pittsburgh International Raceway Aug. 3-5 and New Jersey Motorsports Park Sept. 14-15.

During combined race weekends, teams can enter the F4 U.S. cars in both series, though drivers can only compete in one series during the event.

For more information, visit www.F2000Series.com.

2018 Formula Race Promotions Schedule:

Watkins Glen: May 11-13

VIR: June 1-3

Mid-Ohio: June 29-July 1

PittRace: August 3-5

Summit Point: August 24-26

New Jersey: Sept. 14-16

Road Atlanta: October 20-21

About Formula Race Promotions:

Formula Race Promotions (FRP) operates the F1600, F2000 and Atlantic Championship Series. Starting with F2000 in 2006, FRP added F1600 in 2011 and Atlantic in 2012. The Series’ philosophy is to offer a vertical integration between club and professional racing, while offering some of the best race tracks and significant amounts of track time in single-class running. FRP is privately owned and sanctioned by USAC.

