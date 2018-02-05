Stafford Springs, CT — When the Valenti Modified Racing Series comes to Stafford Speedway on August 31, drivers will be schooled as Lincoln Technical Institute of East Windsor will present the Lincoln Tech VMRS 80. The Lincoln Tech VMRS 80 will mark the ninth consecutive season that Lincoln Tech has sponsored an event at the Stafford half-mile. Lincoln Tech joined the Stafford family of sponsors in 2010 as the title sponsor of the Late Model 100 and they have sponsored an event at the track each season since.

“Every year this partnership keeps getting better,” said said Rob Wargo, Eastern Connecticut High School Admissions Reps for Lincoln Tech. “We’re excited to be partners with Stafford Motor Speedway for what will be our 9th consecutive season together. The exposure we’ve received from our partnership with Stafford for our East Windsor campus has been outstanding. We’ve received enrollments each year from our participation at Stafford and we’ve also made a lot of connections with employers, which is a great benefit for our students. We’re looking forward to another exciting night of auto racing at Stafford.”

The origins of the Stafford-Lincoln Tech partnership dates back prior to the 2010 season when Kris Fluckiger, who was a DARE Stock driver and also a Lincoln Tech student at the time, brought the two parties together and resulted in Lincoln Tech sponsoring the Late Model 100 that season. From that sponsorship, Lincoln Tech has sponsored a wide variety of events at Stafford. Lincoln Tech sponsored a Valenti Modified Racing Series race at Stafford from 2011-2013, the Lincoln Tech Back 2 SK®ool Blitz from 2014-2016, and they sponsored the Modified Touring Series 125 in 2017.

New for the 2018, several Lincoln Tech automotive students will participate with a Stafford Speedway race team for the season to give the students the experience of working on a race car. Also new for 2018, Lincoln Tech is proud to add to their curriculum a course in CNC Manufacturing.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer to our students a course in CNC Manufacturing that utilizes industry-leading HAAS CNC machinery,” said Wargo.

The East Windsor Lincoln Tech location will be hosting an open house for potential students on Saturday, April 7 from 9:00am-12noon. Lincoln Tech will have a scholarship tests available during the open house and anyone interested in attending the open house can RSVP with Rob Wargo by calling 860-627-4300.

From its beginnings as Lincoln Technical Institute in 1946 to its current status as one of the nation’s leading providers of career education and training, the Lincoln Group of Schools are part of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and are committed to providing students with the quality, hands-on skills and training they need to succeed in an ever-changing employment landscape. Lincoln currently operates over 40 campuses in 17 states all across the nation, offering curriculum in Automotive, Health Sciences, Business & I.T., Trades, Spa & Cosmetology, and Culinary Arts. The East Windsor branch specializes in the fields of Auto, Collision, Diesel, Electrical, HVAC, Welding, Audi Auto, and now CNC Manufacturing with HAAS machinery. For more information about Lincoln Technical Institute and the programs they have to offer, please visit www.lincolnedu.com, or contact them by calling 1-800-243-4242.

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Speedway PR