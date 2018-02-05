WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ — Passing cars will bring a guaranteed reward on the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco Velocita-USA South Region.

Precision Hydraulic & Oil of Wrightstown, N.J., has signed on to present the Hard Charger Award – worth $200 cash – at all eight STSS Velocita-USA South Region Modified events starting with Round No. 1 on Saturday, March 17 at Delaware’s Georgetown Speedway.

Precision Hydraulic & Oil is a first-time STSS marketing partner.

Owned and operated by Joe Infante, Precision Hydraulic & Oil is an authorized distributor for Xtreme Lubricants Full Synthetic Race Oil and PennGrade Motor Oil among numerous other product lines.

In addition to the Hard Charger, Precision Hydraulic & Oil is offering another incentive to STSS teams.

Any series champion – Modified South Region or Halmar International North Region or Sportsman Crate 602 North or South or Open – purchasing oil from Precision Hydraulic & Oil will receive a $500 cash bonus at year-end.

“We are looking forward to having Precision Hydraulic & Oil on board for our 2018 series,” STSS organizer Brett Deyo said. “Joe is offering incentives not only for our South Region Hard Charger, but all our competitors. He will be a great partner.”

Xtreme Lubricants Products include 5W-40 Crate Race Oil, 5W-50 and Synthetic Gear Lube.

PennGrade options are 10W-40, 20W-50, 50W and Break-In Oil.

For further information, call 609.286.4446 or visit www.precisionhydraulicandoil.com.

To learn more about the 2018 Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, check out ‘Short Track Super Series’ on Facebook or @ShortTrackSS on Twitter or Instagram.

The Short Track Super Series is presented by American Racer/Lias Tire, Sunoco Race Fuel, Insinger Performance, Bob Hilbert Sportswear, Halmar International, Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Bicknell Racing Products, Dirt Track Digest, Fast Axle, Fox Racing Shocks, Hig Fab, Henry’s Exhaust, HyperCo, Kirkey Racing Fabrication, K&N, Precision Hydraulic & Oil, QA1, Race Pro Weekly, Racing Optics, Teo-Pro Car, Velocita, Weld & Wilwood.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco 2018 Schedule

Velocita-USA South Region

Saturday, March 17 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Melvin L. Joseph Memorial

Sunday, April 29 – Bridgeport Speedway/Bridgeport, N.J. – South Jersey Shootout

Thursday, May 24 – Delaware International Speedway/Delmar, Del. – Diamond State 50

Tuesday, June 5 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – Anthracite Assault – COMBO

Sunday, July 29 – BAPS Motor Speedway/Newberrytown, Pa. – York County Nationals $10,000 to win!

Tuesday, August 28 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Blast at the Beach

Friday, October 12 – Port Royal Speedway/Port Royal, Pa. – Speed Showcase

Friday-Saturday October 26-27 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend

Sources: Brett Deyo/Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco PR