Speedway, IN (Feb. 5, 2018) – The United States Auto Club (USAC) has announced Orlando Longwood Auto Auction (OLAA) as its title sponsor of the USAC .25 (quarter midgets) season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway, Feb., 8-11, 2018.

Known as “The Friendliest Auction In The World”, OLAA is an Independent Dealers only Auction and a member of the National Auto Auctions Association. OLAA is located in Longwood, Fla., with related auction dealer sites located throughout the Southeast: South Florida Auto Auction in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., Music City Auto Auction of Nashville, Tenn., and Speedway Auto Auction in Charlotte, N.C. For more information, visit orlandolongwoodaa.com

Four-time NASCAR Series champion Jeff Gordon is scheduled to serve as the Honorary Grand Marshal for the USAC .25 OLAA event.

Gordon, who is currently a FOX Sports broadcast analyst, began his racing career in a quarter midget. At the age of six, Gordon won 35 main events and set five track records. Before he earned 93 wins in NASCAR’s top division, he claimed the 1990 USAC National Midget Series Championship, followed by winning the 1991 title of USAC Silver Crown champion.

“I grew up racing quarter midgets all over California since age five,” said Gordon, a three-time Daytona 500 winner. “What an incredible opportunity these young racers in the USAC .25 Series have; to race inside Daytona International Speedway where most of the greats have all raced at some point. I’m looking forward to seeing some of these kids in action on Saturday afternoon.”

This will be the first time the USAC .25 series has ever raced at the historic and world-renowned motorsports facility. A 1/20th of a mile long tri-oval racetrack will be temporarily constructed on a paved section inside DIS.

With at least 40 USAC .25 clubs located all across the country, thousands of kids ages five and up, along with their families, participate in USAC-sanctioned quarter midget series events. Some notable NASCAR graduates of quarter midget racing include Joey Logano, Ryan Newman, Alex Bowman and Harrison Burton.

Since 1956, United States Auto Club (USAC) has proven itself as being the most diversified motorsports sanctioning body in the world. It is the official sanctioning body of many of today’s largest racing series including its own suite of circle track series in Sprint, Midget and .25 Midget racing (quarter midgets), Pirelli World Challenge, Red Bull Global Rallycross, American Rally Association, International Snowmobile Racing, Robby Gordon Stadium Trucks, TORC Off Road Championship, Ultra 4 Racing, Formula Race Promotions and Karting. USAC has over 17,000 competitors racing at more than 1,000 sanctioned events globally.

Sources: Danielle Frye, USAC PR