Stafford Springs, CT — Doug Dunleavy, owner and operator of Dunleavy’s Truck & Trailer Repair, has become a mainstay in Connecticut modified racing in recent years with support of countless teams, events, and divisions. 2018 will be more of the same as Dunleavy’s Truck & Trailer Repair has renewed their weekly contingency for the SK Modified® and SK Light Modified divisions for the fourth straight season. The winners of both the SK Modified® and SK Light Modified weekly feature events will be awarded $150 and $125 respectively courtesy of Dunleavy.

“I like to keep it exciting for the SK’s and SK Lights each Friday,” explained Doug Dunleavy. “Connecticut modified racing is some of the best racing I’ve ever seen. The teams and drivers are all in and the competition each week is second to none. This weekly bonus just adds a little more to the pot for the SK’s and SK Lights.”

The SK Modifieds® continue to thrill fans with incredible finishes and flat out racing from start to finish. In 2017, a combined 95 different drivers competed at Stafford behind the wheel of either an SK Modified® or SK Light with 48 different SK Light Modified drivers and 47 different SK Modified® drivers. With 82 days till the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, that number will only continue to grow.

“The weekly modified shows we have become accustomed to at Stafford have been pretty incredible,” said Stafford Speedway General Manager Mark Arute. “These drivers race with intensity from start to finish. Doug understands we have something special with both of these divisions and we can’t thank him enough for his continued support of Stafford Speedway and northeast Modified racing. We always cook up some fun events and promotions with Doug and the weekly contingency is just the start of another year of “Mr. Modifiedz’” support.”

The $150 bonus for the SK Modifieds®, posted by Dunleavy, is the second contingency bonus added to first place contingency for the 2018 season. In January, Stafford Speedway announced a partnership with Starrett Tools to add a $150 bonus to the weekly winner of the SK Modified® feature. Including bonuses, the current SK Modified® winner’s share is north of $1,700 per week. With additional contingency announcements expected in the coming weeks, 2018 will be a big year for the SK Modified® division at Stafford Speedway.

The first Dunleavy’s Truck & Trailer Repair contingency bonuses of the 2018 season will be up for grabs during Stafford Speedway’s 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® Weekend on April 28-29. Tickets for the “Greatest Race in the History of Spring” are on sale now at the Speedway Box Office. Tickets are priced at $40.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $42.00 for all ages. As always, Stafford Motor Speedway offers free parking with overnight parking available. All tickets are good for both Saturday and Sunday admission. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax. Discount Spring Sizzler® tickets will be available beginning in March at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores.

For more information contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR