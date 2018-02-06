MILLSBORO, DE — A hefty ‘pre-season’ tire giveaway is looming for the American Racer Cup presented by Sunoco.

On March 17, the second tire giveaway of the year is planned for registered American Racer Cup drivers in both the Modified and Sportsman divisions. The drawing will take place at the Northeast Modified opener at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway, but drivers need not be present to win. The American Racer Cup Facebook page will broadcast the drawing live.

Modified drivers will be eligible for four (4) American Racer tire certificates during the drawing.

Sportsman teams have the opportunity to win four (4) American Racer certificates for $85 off the purchase of a tire.

All drivers registered for the American Racer Cup through March 17 will be entered into the drawings.

One ‘pre-season’ tire giveaway has already taken place in 2018 with Joe Dgien (Modified) and Bobby Bracall (Sportsman) the recipients. The first giveaway was held at the Motorsports Racecar & Trade Show in Oaks, Pa.

The $50,000-plus American Racer Cup is set for its ninth season in 2018, once again rewarding weekly Modified and Sportsman racers at home tracks across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Aside from the huge cash payout, tire giveaways are a key part of the Cup program.

2018 registration forms have been posted on the American Racer Cup website: http://theamericanracercup.com/?page_id=26

The American Racer Cup website has been overhauled detailing 2018 information and can be found on the web at www.theamericanracercup.com.

To learn more about the American Racer Cup, visit the official website at www.theamericanracercup.com, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, follow on Twitter @racer_cup or on like Facebook: American Racer Cup.

Sources: Brett Deyo/American Racer Cup Presented By Sunoco