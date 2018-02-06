Commercial, residential, construction/remodeling, property management and property maintenance are among the company’s specialties.

Land Hoe Maintenance is a first-year full-season partner of the STSS.

“John has been a great supporter of racing in the southeastern New York area,” STSS organizer Brett Deyo said. “He has taken a liking to our series and wanted to give back to our racers. The Hard Charger program for 2018 in the North Region puts another $1,500 in the pockets of our competitors.”

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco 2018 Schedule

Halmar International North Region

Sunday, April 8 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Hard Clay Open

Sunday, May 27 – Thunder Mountain Speedway/Center Lisle, N.Y. – Lightning on the Mountain

Tuesday, June 5 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – Anthracite Assault – COMBO

Wednesday, June 20 – Outlaw Speedway/Dundee, N.Y. – Outlaw Showdown

Tuesday, July 3 – Accord Speedway/Accord, N.Y. – Battle of the Bullring 6

Wednesday, July 25 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – Afton Action 50

Wednesday, August 8 – Woodhull Raceway/Woodhull, N.Y. – Hustlin’ the High Banks 54

Tuesday, August 14 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway/Malta, N.Y. – Stampede at ‘toga

Friday–Saturday, October 5-6 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – American Racer Cup Short Track SuperNationals 11

Thursday, October 18 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Hard Clay Finale

