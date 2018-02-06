MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Memphis International Raceway is pleased to announce a partnership extension with Plantation Oaks Suites & Inn. The Plantation Oaks Suites & Inn property has changed ownership and the new partners will continue a longstanding relationship.

The property is undergoing some modifications and with its close proximity to the racetrack makes it a great location for racers and fans to stay. The facility offers meeting room space as well as a banquet hall for gatherings, receptions, and ceremonies. The banquet hall will be the home of the 2018 Summit Bracket Racing Series presented by COMP Cams awards banquet.

Jaime Arnette is the Director of Sales and runs the day to day operation of the property as well. Jaime has been with Plantation Oaks Suites & Inn since June of 2017 and looks forward to continuing the many relationships that have been established with the racing community.

“I had an opportunity to sit down and meet with the new owner of the property and they are very enthusiastic about what racing brings to the community,” said Pam Kendrick, president and general manager of Memphis International Raceway. “The Plantation Oaks Suites & Inn has been a part of our housing options since 2012 and we are thankful for the opportunity to continue working with this great property.”

To plan your next special event or an evening to get away and go racing give Plantation Oaks Suites & Inn a call at 901-872-8000 and give them promo code MIR. The property is located at 6656 Highway 51 North in Millington less than 5 miles from Memphis International Raceway.

About Memphis International Raceway

Memphis International Raceway™ (MIR) is the Mid-South’s premier racing destination for racers and spectators alike. The facility is located minutes outside of Memphis in Millington, Tenn., and includes a 1/4-mile drag strip sanctioned by the International Hot Rod Association, a 1.8-mile road course and a NASCAR 3/4-mile paved tri-oval.

Prestigious events such as the original Super Chevy Show, NASCAR races, and the IHRA Summit World Finals take place at the facility. For more information on MIR, visit RaceMIR.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @RaceMIR.

Sources: Memphis International Raceway PR