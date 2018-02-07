GENOA, NY — Beyea Custom Headers has signed on to reward Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco Modified competitors in 2018.

A new, multi-faceted program brings the Beyea brand into the STSS for the first time.

At all STSS Modified events – Halmar International North and Velocita-USA South – the Hard Charger (driver gaining the most positions from their scheduled starting position to the finish of the main event) will receive a $200 Beyea certificate.

All ’18 STSS Modified heat winners – North and South – will receive $50 certificates from Beyea.

In the Velocita-USA South Region, the quickest overall STSS Modified driver from timed warm-ups will receive $100 cash for the Beyea Custom Headers Fast Time Award at all eight events.

“Any time we can bring a new partner in to support our racers, it’s a step forward,” STSS organizer Brett Deyo said. “The Beyea name is well recognized and will be an asset to our series.”

With more than 15 years in the header fabrication business, Beyea Custom Headers specializes in customizing power curve to create a broader range of power. Each header or exhaust setup is tested and used by many of the top Modified and Late Model teams and engine builders across the U.S.

All flanges are 5/16 laser cut to ensure support and seal.

Beyea Custom Headers ships anywhere in the U.S. and guarantee fit and performance of all headers.

To learn more, visit www.beyeaheaders.com or call 315.497.1215.

To learn more about the 2018 Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, check out ‘Short Track Super Series’ on Facebook or @ShortTrackSS on Twitter or Instagram.

