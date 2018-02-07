CBMM builds on sponsorship of electric street racing series with race title partnership in Rome and Punta del Este

LONDON, UK (February 7, 2018) – Formula E has today announced that CBMM Niobium is set to become the race title sponsor on the return of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship to Punta del Este, in addition to acquiring the naming rights to the first-ever race in the Italian capital – titled the CBMM Niobium Rome E-Prix.

The electric street racing series is scheduled to make its third visit to Playa Brava in Uruguay for the CBMM Niobium Punta del Este E-Prix on March 17, with the inaugural race on the streets of Rome signalling the start of the European leg of the season on April 14.

Sponsoring Formula E provides opportunities for CBMM Niobium to work with leading developers from the electric vehicle industry and to further promote the important contribution which Niobium Materials Technology is making to the creation of a more sustainable world.

Niobium technologies are already widely used in the automotive sector and the element’s characteristics are helping the industry respond to the increasingly complex challenges it faces. Used in batteries, drivetrains, chassis, wheels and components, Niobium is helping to promote a cleaner environment.

Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E, said: “The importance of implementing technologies such as Niobium is crucial to the continual development in the automotive sector and the push for electrification, especially as the demand for producing battery and electric motor components accelerates further. Therefore, we’re pleased to again welcome CBMM and help expand the awareness of Niobium technologies to the world through its involvement in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.”

Eduardo Ribeiro, CEO of CBMM Niobium, said: “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Formula E. The championship has been a successful platform for CBMM to improve awareness of Niobium technology and enable knowledge sharing about new applications to address complex challenges. Being title sponsor is an exciting opportunity for us to show the huge variety of Niobium Materials Technologies and we look forward to communicating our plans for the Punta del Este and Rome E-Prix.”

Marcos Stuart, CTO of CBMM Niobium, said: “Through the Niobium Materials Technology Project we partner with automotive OEMs and suppliers. Together we develop and commercialise advanced technologies in areas including lightweighting, safety, emissions reduction, batteries and electronics that will drive the transformation of the automotive sector. Formula E provides a fantastic opportunity to support this objective.”

About the ABB FIA Formula E Championship:

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is the electric street racing series and the world’s first fully-electric international single-seater category in motorsport. Formula E brings electrifying wheel-to wheel action to some of the world’s leading cities, racing against the backdrop of iconic skylines such as New York, Hong Kong, Paris and Rome.

The inaugural season of Formula E sparked into life in September 2014 around the grounds of the Olympic Park in Beijing. The fourth edition of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship will see 10 teams and 20 drivers compete in 10 cities spanning five continents in the fight to be crowned champion. Hong Kong hosted the season-opener over the course of two days on December 2 & 3, with the championship coming to a close in New York in July.

Formula E is more than just a race to be the best – it’s a competitive platform to test and develop road-relevant technologies, helping refine the design and functionality of electric vehicle components and speeding-up the transition and uptake of clean transportation on a global scale.

For this season, more manufacturers have joined the electric revolution with reigning champion Lucas di Grassi looking to defend his title behind the wheel of the Audi-backed ABT Schaeffler team. More big-name manufacturers have also committed to race in Formula E – including BMW and Nissan in tandem with the new-look car and battery in season five, along with Mercedes-Benz and Porsche who also plan to join the following year.

About the Niobium Materials Technology Project:

The Niobium Materials Technology Project is the name of CBMM’s initiative to further extend the usage of Niobium in a range of applications covering the mobility and energy industries. This is achieved by sharing technical knowledge about the benefits of Niobium usage which relate to advanced technology, improved safety, better performance, cleaner environment and increased value.

CBMM’s leadership of the Niobium industry follows 50 years of investment in proprietary technology and applications from spacecraft to pipelines.

