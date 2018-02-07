The APC series is happy to welcome back Spira Fire Protection Ltd. as the sponsor for the August long weekend event at Sauble Speedway. The race will take place on August 4th, 2017 and continue the tradition of late model racing at the speedway for the long weekend. The event will continue with the traditional Beat the Heat name and be the Spira Beat the Heat 100. Spira Fire Protection has a long history supporting short track racing in Ontario whether it be the sponsorship of cars, events and more.

Spira has been partnered with APC series since the inaugural season and shows its support in many ways not only including this event sponsor, but sponsoring full-time series drivers such as 2015 Rookie of the Year Billy Schwartzenburg, and will be the title sponsor on this event for the third consecutive season.

The 2017 Spira sponsored event at Sauble saw Brandon Watson take the victory, continuing his torrid start on route to his 2017 championship. This event also saw one of the most unique and thrilling moments of the 2017 season when the event went green to checkered with no yellow flags. Matt Pritiko brought the Global Warranty #21 to a 2nd place finish in the race. Pritiko won the 1st of 2 events in 2016 at Sauble Speedway, which was also the closest finish in series history. Rounding out the top 3 in last season’s race was local regular Andy Kamrath in the #35.

Spira Fire Protection Ltd. was founded in 1972 by the late William Spira as a full service mechanical contracting company under the name Spira Mechanical Limited.

Ken Spira who started with Spira Mechanical Ltd. in 1972 with his father changed the name to Spira Fire Protection Ltd. in 1995 to more accurately depict the successful reputation and strengths built in the fire protection industry.

Spira is located in Guelph and employs approximately 35 full time certified automatic sprinkler and fire protection installers and office staff. With a history that dates back over 40 years, Spira’s reputation and quality of work speaks for itself. Any further information on Spira Fire Protection can be found on their website at: www.spira.ca. Additionally, the any information regarding the Spira racing team can be found on their race team website at www.spiraracing.ca

The APC series looks forward to this huge event during the August long weekend and are proud to welcome the return of Spira Fire Protection Ltd. as the official event sponsor for the Spira Beat the Heat 100.

Sources: Jamie Dyson/APC Series PR