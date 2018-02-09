Barre, Vt. – After four years largely spent on the sidelines, Jeffersonville veteran Joey Becker is returning to competition at Thunder Road. The former Memorial Day Classic Champion has filed the first official entry for the Myers Container Service Triple Crown and will strap into the driver’s seat once again for the three-race series that will open as a part of a special Friday night event on Friday, June 8.

Becker is a multi-time winner in both the Flying Tigers and the Maplewood/Irving Late Models. However, he has not raced in a Thunder Road we ekly event since 2014, when he retired from the seat of the #16VT Richard Green Racing Late Model. He spent more than a decade with the Richard Green team as a driver; since then, he has remained with the organization as a crew member and mechanic, helping replacement Scott Dragon win the 2016 “King of the Road” title.

But for three nights this summer, Becker will return to the division where he was one of the top drivers for many years. He will pilot the #05 Waste Oil Heating Systems of VT Chevrolet owned and prepared by 2008 Flying Tiger Champion Craig Bushey.

“I really wasn’t planning on this at all,” Becker said of his comeback. “Craig had put a bug in my ear for a while, and I didn’t really take it too seriously. But then he got after me pretty hard, and I said, ‘I’ve got Scott’s Late Model to deal with, and I really don’t have time.’ Craig said, ‘you just need to be the driver. I’ll take care of everything else.’ I was like, ‘that’ll work for me!’”

“I’ve kind of been itching a little bit to come back,” he added. “I’ve run a couple Enduros, but this three-race schedule is just about right for me. I’m definitely looking forward to getting back in a Tiger car, and especially mixing it up with Dwayne Lanphear. Why let him have all the fun?”

The Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series will feature three 75-lap events with the first event scheduled for Capital City Auto Mart Night on Friday, June 8. Events two and three will be held on Thursday, July 12 and Thursday, August 9. A separate point fund has been posted for the top Triple Crown finishers. The events will also award points towards the 2018 Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger championship.

Sources: Michael R. Stridsberg/Thunder Road Speedbowl PR

Eric LaFleche photo