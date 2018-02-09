Salem, NH – After extensive negotiations with senior track management, Formula Race Promotions (FRP) is pleased to announce Road Atlanta has been reinstated as the 2018 season opener for the F1600, F2000 and Atlantic Championship Series.

The track will host a two-day season-opening weekend, Saturday and Sunday, April 21-22.

“After working with Road Atlanta over the last few weeks, we are happy to have come to an agreement with the track to reinstate our previously agreed upon season opener. Though it is now a two-day event, this is the preferred weekend at a fantastic track to kick off what will be a great 2018 season,” commented Al Guibord and Robert Wright, FRP co-owners.

2018 Formula Race Promotions Schedule:

Road Atlanta: April 21-22

Watkins Glen: May 11-13

VIR: June 1-3

Mid-Ohio: June 29-July 1

PittRace: August 3-5

Summit Point: August 24-26

New Jersey: Sept. 14-16

On the Web:F1600: www.F1600Series.com | Facebook | Twitter

F2000: www.F2000Series.com | Facebook | Twitter

Atlantic: www. AtlanticChampionshipSeries.com | Facebook | Twitter

About Formula Race Promotions:

Formula Race Promotions (FRP) operates the F1600, F2000 and Atlantic Championship Series. Starting with F2000 in 2006, FRP added F1600 in 2011 and Atlantic in 2012. The Series’ philosophy is to offer a vertical integration between club and professional racing, while offering some of the best race tracks and significant amounts of track time in single-class running. FRP is privately owned and sanctioned by USAC.

Sources: Monty Mathisen/MathisenMedia