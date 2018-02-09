BALDWINSVILLE, NY – When it was announced in 2017 that the Fulton Speedway would be going to the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds as its headline division, interest was immediately high from some of the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways’ SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman race teams.

Defending track champion at both speedways, Ron Davis III, plus top-runners Todd Root, Tyler Trump and Glenn Forward have all indicated they are excited to make the move from the Sportsman division to the 358 DIRTcar Modifieds.

Ron Davis III from Memphis, NY, is looking forward to the Tracey Road Equipment 358 DIRTcar Modifieds at the Fulton Speedway behind the wheel of the Joe Abbass owned No.1, that will be renumbered with his familiar No. 32R powered by the W-16. Davis indicated they are also looking to add a DIRT legal 358 to their stable.

“The sportsman class was fun, but I just want to further my racing career and keep improving,” Davis said. “Big blocks are too expensive for us and when they announced the small block class it opened up an opportunity for us to take on the next challenge. And who doesn’t like driving a faster car.”

It didn’t matter if it was at the Brewerton Speedway or Fulton Speedway, if you looked at the front of the SUNY Canton Sportsman feature field chances are you were going to see Todd Root from Phelps, NY battling for a win or a top finishing position.

Look for Root in the Highlife Novelty owned No.11 with backing from Shaner Investments with a W-16 under the hood. He will also have his familiar No.15 at his disposal with a spec-head 358.

“It would be a huge accomplishment to win some races this year, I believe we can,” Root said about the upcoming season. “I always wanted to race against some of the best out there before they retire.”

When Glenn Forward from Morrisville, NY, made the decision to call Brewerton and Fulton his Friday and Saturday night home, the dedication paid off. In the final 2017 SUNY Canton Sportsman point standings, Forward finished 5th at Brewerton and 4th at Fulton. In 2018 he is ready for the next step in his racing career.

Forward related he is excited to get the season going in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds. When the season starts in April he will strap into his No.7c with a Bedell Spec Head Small Block under the hood, with sponsorship from Hutchings Tree Service, J&R Fuller Trucking, Ted’s Body Shop, Earthly Organic Wellness Center, Kirley Septic & Sewer, Mid York Chimney Sweep, Fastline Extreme Speed & Performance.

“I believe it’s a great stepping stone class between the Sportsman and Big Block classes,” Forward said. “In addition, I know a lot of the top talented guys who were my competition (Sportsman) will be moving up, so it will be great competition in the small block class.”

Forward finished up by saying none of it would be possible without support from his mom, dad and wonderful wife Ashley.

Lacona, NY, high school student, Tyler Trump has turned heads with his progression in the SUNY Canton Sportsman, and is now ready to take the next step, moving into the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds at the Fulton Speedway.

Trump will have a DIRT legal 358 in his No.9x with sponsorship from, Collectibles Galore, FX Caprara, Northern Roofing, Scott Jeffreys Performance, RTC Construction, FMI Masonary, Daves Body Shop, M & L Snowplowing, Safelite Auto Glass, L & J Landscaping, Payroll by McWiz, Donath Motor Worx, and Watertown Audiology.

When asked why the move to the small blocks Tyler said, “My dad always says, to be the best you have to race against the Best! I’m looking forward to racing with Larry Wight, Pat Ward, Tim Sears, Billy Whittaker and others.”

Between veterans and a strong incoming rookie class, the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds being the feature class, 2018 looks to be a highly fast and competitive field.

Rapidly approaching will be the 2018 Winter Blast at long-time Fulton Speedway supporter RFH’s Hideaway on Saturday, February 17th. RFH’s is located just minutes south of the Fulton Speedway on Route 57.

The evening is free to attend for fans and racers. So, join us for a relaxing night of bench racing to start the ball rolling toward the new season. 2017 Point Fund awards to be distributed to top teams. The final night of the DIRTcar Nationals from Volusia will be live-streamed. Cash Buffet available, with Door prizes throughout the night.

The Brewerton & Fulton Speedways will have a major presence at the 32nd Annual Motorsports Expo & Tradeshow on Saturday & Sunday, March 10-11 at the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, NY. You will be able to see all the new race cars, pick up Brewerton & Fulton schedules, buy season tickets and pit passes plus ask any questions you might have for the exciting 2018 race season.

Any questions you might have please contact Cory Reed cory@brewertonspeedway. com winter phone 315-638-4056. For all the latest news visit www.brewertonspeedway. com – www.fultonspeedway.com. Like the tracks’ Facebook pages www.facebook.com/ BrewertonSpeedway – www. facebook.com/FultonSpeedway.

Sources: Dave Medler/Fulton Speedway PR